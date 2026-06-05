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Fever Surge Past Atlanta 83-71

Published on June 4, 2026

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WNBA: JUN 04 Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night by knocking off the Atlanta Dream 83-71 in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever led by as many as 15 and they forced Atlanta to shoot only 34% from the field. The Fever shot 48% and 44% from three-point range.

Indiana was led in scoring by Kelsey Mitchell. She had 25 points and made 11 of her 15 shot attempts. Aliyah Boston was closed behind with 19 points and seven rebounds. Caitlyn Clark scored 17 points for the Fever. She also had seven rebounds and eight assists.

Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada both scored 13 points to lead the Dream in scoring. Angel Reese had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Naz Hillmon scored 12 for Atlanta.

The next game in Commissioner’s Cup play for the Fever is against the New York Liberty Saturday night at 8 pm. The Fever improved to 5-4 with this victory.

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is an in season competition that begins at the start of the regular season and continues throughout the first half of the season.  The final is played between the top teams from the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. A total of 60 regular-season contests involving all 15 teams count toward the Cup standings.

The total compensation tops out at $500,000 with the winning team making around $30,000 per player and the game’s MVP taking home an additional $5,000. On the losing’s team’s side, players earn about $10,000 each.

Fever Surge Past Atlanta 83-71 was originally published on wibc.com

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