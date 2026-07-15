Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Ranking Colts Positions Of Strength For 2026 INDIANAPOLIS – Where are the Colts positions of strength in the 10th year of Chris Ballard building the roster? As we are two weeks away from training camp, I see two positions above the rest when it comes to pointing to the best ones on the team. What are the Colts the top positions of strength for 2026?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty -Offensive Line: Even with the Colts losing their mainstay at right tackle in Braden Smith, I’ll go with the offensive line to lead off the positions of strength. Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson form one of the best left side combinations in all of football. Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves had nice first years starting at center and right guard, respectively. Yes, Jalen Travis is going to have to answer a big question at right tackle, but I still like the overall makeup of this group.

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty -Cornerback: On paper, Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. should form quite the outside cornerback duo. And there’s real internal intrigue about Justin Walley being a more than serviceable replacement for the departing Kenny Moore II. Yes, Ward’s concussion issues from last season are a real concern. But if he can stay healthy, the Colts should have a blanketing outside cornerback pairing.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty -Tight End: I think you have a real drop off in positions of strength, mostly in depth, when you get to 3rd on the list. The presence of Tyler Warren gives the tight end group the third spot. For what the Colts ask of them, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree are solid 2nd and 3rd options. It’s Warren and his star potential though that gives this group a place in the top 5.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty -Defensive Tackle: In precious years, the defensive tackle position has definitely been higher on this list. But it moves down a bit due to the unknown surrounding DeForest Buckner’s neck injury, and the north of 30 aging for him and Grover Stewart. Still, the Colts added some notable depth in Colby Wooden. Plus, Adetomiwa Adebawore has shown some pass rushing juice.