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Ranking Colts Positions Of Strength For 2026

Where are the Colts positions of strength in the 10th year of Chris Ballard building the roster?

Published on July 15, 2026

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  • Offensive line anchored by Raimann and Nelson is one of the best in the NFL.
  • Cornerback duo of Gardner and Ward Sr. should be a defensive strength.
  • Tight end group led by Warren has star potential to complement solid 2nd and 3rd options.
NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ranking Colts Positions Of Strength For 2026

INDIANAPOLIS Where are the Colts positions of strength in the 10th year of Chris Ballard building the roster?

As we are two weeks away from training camp, I see two positions above the rest when it comes to pointing to the best ones on the team.

What are the Colts the top positions of strength for 2026?

NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

-Offensive Line: Even with the Colts losing their mainstay at right tackle in Braden Smith, I’ll go with the offensive line to lead off the positions of strength. Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson form one of the best left side combinations in all of football. Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves had nice first years starting at center and right guard, respectively. Yes, Jalen Travis is going to have to answer a big question at right tackle, but I still like the overall makeup of this group.

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

-Cornerback: On paper, Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. should form quite the outside cornerback duo. And there’s real internal intrigue about Justin Walley being a more than serviceable replacement for the departing Kenny Moore II. Yes, Ward’s concussion issues from last season are a real concern. But if he can stay healthy, the Colts should have a blanketing outside cornerback pairing.

NFL: AUG 07 Preseason Colts at Ravens
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

-Tight End: I think you have a real drop off in positions of strength, mostly in depth, when you get to 3rd on the list. The presence of Tyler Warren gives the tight end group the third spot. For what the Colts ask of them, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree are solid 2nd and 3rd options. It’s Warren and his star potential though that gives this group a place in the top 5.

NFL: OCT 26 Titans at Colts
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

-Defensive Tackle: In precious years, the defensive tackle position has definitely been higher on this list. But it moves down a bit due to the unknown surrounding DeForest Buckner’s neck injury, and the north of 30 aging for him and Grover Stewart. Still, the Colts added some notable depth in Colby Wooden. Plus, Adetomiwa Adebawore has shown some pass rushing juice.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

-Running Back: Similar to tight end, Jonathan Taylor is why running back falls on this list. Taylor is a star runner. Behind him though, the Colts do have questions at a position where attrition seems just around the corner. DJ Giddens had just 26 total carries in his rookie season. And rookie Seth McGowan was a 7th round pick. But Taylor’s home run nature is too good strong to carry the group onto this list.

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