Top 20 Hottest MLB Wives & Girlfriends Of 2026

Published on February 17, 2025

2021 AFI Fest - Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Netflix's "tick, tick…BOOM" - Arrivals
Source: David Livingston / Getty

Top 20 Hottest MLB Wives & Girlfriends Of 2026

When people think of Major League Baseball, the spotlight often shines on the jaw-dropping plays and superstar athletes who dominate the diamond.

But beyond the game, there’s another side to the story that adds a layer of intrigue and charm to the world of baseball.

Enter the glamorous lives of MLB wives and girlfriends.

These women, sometimes affectionately called “cleat chasers,” are more than just supportive partners; they are part of what makes baseball life so fascinating.

Before we go any further, let’s address the term “cleat chasers.”

While it has been used in jest to describe women who date athletes, we prefer to take a more elevated view.

The partners of MLB players often lead dynamic lives of their own.

These women are entrepreneurs, social influencers, philanthropists, and, in many cases, the unsung heroines behind their significant other’s success.

Life as a baseball wife or girlfriend isn’t all glamorous nights out and front-row seats at the ballpark.

This world is full of challenges that only people in their unique position can truly understand.

From navigating a hectic travel schedule with 162 games in the regular season to dealing with a public life under the media’s watchful eye, these women balance it all with resilience and style.

Many thrive in connecting with each other, forming close-knit communities with other partners who understand the highs and lows of the lifestyle.

It’s time to step behind the dugout glamour and admire the women standing alongside some of baseball’s greatest players.

Take a look below at the Top 20 Hottest MLB Wives & Girlfriends Of 2026.

1. Vanessa Hudgens | Married to Cole Tucker

2. Livvy Dunne | Dating Paul Skenes

3. Kate Upton | Married to Justin Verlander

4. Chase Bellinger | Married to Cody Bellinger

5. Jordyn Huitema | Dating Julio Rodríguez

6. Chelsea Freeman | Married to Freddie Freeman

7. Amy Cole | Married to Gerrit Cole

8. Dominique Rizzo | Married to Zack Wheeler

9. Katia Reguero | Married to Francisco Lindor

10. Rachel Gomber | Married to Austin Gomber

11. Mallory Pugh | Married to Dansby Swanson

12. Samantha Bracksieck | Married to Aaron Judge

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEQ67_uRqrj

13. Reagan Bregman | Married to Alex Bregman

14. Kayla Harper | Married To Bryce Harper

15. Claire Smith | Married to Josh Smith

16. Maria Laborde | Married to Ronald Acuña Jr.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DExg2HRxltL

17. Madisyn Seager | Married to Corey Seager

18. Brianna Betts | Married to Mookie Betts

19. Kourtney Turner | Married to Justin Turner

20. Kristin Turner | Married to Trea Turner

