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Pre-Game Broadcast with JMV & Hurst Limontes

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Indiana Fever pre-game broadcast with Jim, featuring the Indianapolis skyline and a Hurst Limontes logo.
  • Date/time: Jul 17, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: District Tap - Downtown
  • Address: 141 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis

The countdown to tip-off starts with JMV at District Tap! 🏀

Join us downtown this Friday from 3PM-6PM for a special pre-game broadcast, brought to you by Hurst Limontes Indiana Injury Lawyers. 🔥 Join us as we talk all things Indiana Fever and enter for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to an upcoming Fever game!

From Court to Court, you’ve got a winning team with Hurst Limontes.

We’ll see you there! 👋

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