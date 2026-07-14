Pre-Game Broadcast with JMV & Hurst Limontes

- Date/time: Jul 17, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: District Tap - Downtown
- Address: 141 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis
The countdown to tip-off starts with JMV at District Tap! 🏀
Join us downtown this Friday from 3PM-6PM for a special pre-game broadcast, brought to you by Hurst Limontes Indiana Injury Lawyers. 🔥 Join us as we talk all things Indiana Fever and enter for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to an upcoming Fever game!
From Court to Court, you’ve got a winning team with Hurst Limontes.
We’ll see you there! 👋
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