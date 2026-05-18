Source: David Madison / Getty

Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)

Winning the Indy 500 pole once is a career highlight. Winning it multiple times means you’ve mastered the most pressure-packed four laps in motorsports.

The drivers on this list didn’t stumble into the front row.

They owned it.

Take a look below at IndyCar Drivers that had the Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2).

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Driver Poles Years Rick Mears 6 1979, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991 Scott Dixon 5 2008, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022 Hélio Castroneves 4 2003, 2007, 2009, 2010 A.J. Foyt 4 1965, 1969, 1974, 1975 Rex Mays 4 1935, 1936, 1940, 1948 Mario Andretti 3 1966, 1967, 1987 Johnny Rutherford 3 1973, 1976, 1980 Tom Sneva 3 1977, 1978, 1984 Arie Luyendyk 3 1993, 1997, 1999 Scott Brayton 2 1995, 1996 Ed Carpenter 3 2013, 2014, 2018 Alex Palou 2 2023, 2026 Parnelli Jones 2 1962, 1963 Eddie Sachs 2 1960, 1961 Duke Nalon 2 1949, 1951 Bill Cummings 2 1933, 1937 Leon Duray 2 1925, 1928 Jimmy Murphy 2 1922, 1924 Ralph DePalma 2 1920, 1921