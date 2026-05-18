Listen Live
Close
Trending
Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 Read Full Story →
2026 Indy 500

Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)

The drivers on this list didn't stumble into the front row. They owned it.

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1990 Autoworks 200 Phoenix
Source: David Madison / Getty

Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)

Winning the Indy 500 pole once is a career highlight. Winning it multiple times means you’ve mastered the most pressure-packed four laps in motorsports.

The drivers on this list didn’t stumble into the front row.

They owned it.

Take a look below at IndyCar Drivers that had the Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2).

RELATED | Which Drivers Have Attempted ‘The Double’? Racing Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 On Same Day

DriverPolesYears
Rick Mears61979, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991
Scott Dixon52008, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022
Hélio Castroneves42003, 2007, 2009, 2010
A.J. Foyt41965, 1969, 1974, 1975
Rex Mays41935, 1936, 1940, 1948
Mario Andretti31966, 1967, 1987
Johnny Rutherford31973, 1976, 1980
Tom Sneva31977, 1978, 1984
Arie Luyendyk31993, 1997, 1999
Scott Brayton21995, 1996
Ed Carpenter32013, 2014, 2018
Alex Palou22023, 2026
Parnelli Jones21962, 1963
Eddie Sachs21960, 1961
Duke Nalon21949, 1951
Bill Cummings21933, 1937
Leon Duray21925, 1928
Jimmy Murphy21922, 1924
Ralph DePalma21920, 1921

Related Tags

Indy 500

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
1990 Autoworks 200 Phoenix
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)

AUTO: MAY 17 IndyCar - Indianapolis 500 - Pole Day
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl Oregon vs Texas Tech
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Bryce Boettcher Had A Fan In Chris Ballard Away From Football

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 08 Georgia at Mississippi State
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Who Will Be Quarterback Of Colts Defense?

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

AUTO: MAY 16 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 1
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffling Indy 500 Grid and Pit Order

AUTO: MAY 09 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Breaking News
11 Items

Breaking News

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close