Pole position earns $100k, trophy, and a week in the spotlight.

Only 21 pole sitters have gone on to win the Indy 500 race.

Rookies rarely claim the pole, with only 3 doing so in over a century.

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026)

At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race begins before race day.

Every May, the world’s greatest open-wheel drivers hurl their machines around the legendary 2.5-mile oval at speeds that defy comprehension, chasing one of motorsport’s most coveted honors: the pole position for the Indianapolis 500.

Winning the pole at Indy is a statement.

It means your car is the fastest of the fast, your crew built something special, and your nerve held firm when the entire paddock was watching.

The driver who claims it earns $100,000, a trophy, and one weeks of spotlight.

2026 | Alex Palou Earns Pole for 110th Indy 500

2025 | Shwartzman The First Rookie To Take Indy 500 Pole In 42 Years

The tradition stretches back to 1911, when the very first Indianapolis 500 was run and Lewis Strang earned the inaugural pole.

In those early years, starting positions were determined by entry order and simple speed trials.

But as the race grew into a global institution, so did the drama of qualifying.

Today, it culminates in the Firestone Fast Six which is a shootout of the six quickest cars, running one at a time in a pressure-cooker atmosphere unique to any sport.

The pole does not guarantee the win.

Of the 110 races run through 2026, the pole sitter has gone on to win just 21 times.

Of the more than 70 unique drivers to win the Indy pole, most have done it only once — a reminder of how rarely the stars align perfectly.

Only three rookies have ever claimed the top spot: Lewis Strang in 1911, Italian road-racer Teo Fabi in 1983, and Robert Shwartzman in 2025 — a feat that stunned the paddock each time it occurred.

Take a look below at the Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026).

Year Driver Qualifying Speed 2026 Alex Palou 232.248 mph 2025 Robert Shwartzman 232.790 mph 2024 Scott McLaughlin 234.220 mph 2023 Alex Palou 234.217 mph 2022 Scott Dixon 234.046 mph 2021 Scott Dixon 231.685 mph 2020 Marco Andretti 231.068 mph 2019 Simon Pagenaud 229.992 mph 2018 Ed Carpenter 229.618 mph 2017 Scott Dixon 232.164 mph 2016 James Hinchcliffe 230.760 mph 2015 Scott Dixon 226.760 mph 2014 Ed Carpenter 231.067 mph 2013 Ed Carpenter 228.762 mph 2012 Ryan Briscoe 226.484 mph 2011 Alex Tagliani 227.472 mph 2010 Hélio Castroneves 224.864 mph 2009 Hélio Castroneves 224.864 mph 2008 Scott Dixon 226.366 mph 2007 Hélio Castroneves 225.817 mph 2006 Sam Hornish Jr. 228.985 mph 2005 Tony Kanaan 227.566 mph 2004 Buddy Rice 222.024 mph 2003 Hélio Castroneves 231.725 mph 2002 Bruno Junqueira 231.342 mph 2001 Scott Sharp 226.037 mph 2000 Greg Ray 223.471 mph 1999 Arie Luyendyk 225.179 mph 1998 Billy Boat 223.503 mph 1997 Arie Luyendyk 218.263 mph 1996 Scott Brayton 233.718 mph 1995 Scott Brayton 231.604 mph 1994 Al Unser Jr. 228.011 mph 1993 Arie Luyendyk 223.967 mph 1992 Roberto Guerrero 232.482 mph 1991 Rick Mears 224.113 mph 1990 Emerson Fittipaldi 225.301 mph 1989 Rick Mears 223.885 mph 1988 Rick Mears 219.198 mph 1987 Mario Andretti 215.390 mph 1986 Rick Mears 216.828 mph 1985 Pancho Carter 212.583 mph 1984 Tom Sneva 210.029 mph 1983 Teo Fabi 207.395 mph 1982 Rick Mears 207.004 mph 1981 Bobby Unser 200.546 mph 1980 Johnny Rutherford 192.256 mph 1979 Rick Mears 193.736 mph 1978 Tom Sneva 202.156 mph 1977 Tom Sneva 198.884 mph 1976 Johnny Rutherford 188.957 mph 1975 A.J. Foyt 193.976 mph 1974 A.J. Foyt 191.632 mph 1973 Johnny Rutherford 198.413 mph 1972 Bobby Unser 195.940 mph 1971 Peter Revson 178.696 mph 1970 Al Unser 170.221 mph 1969 A.J. Foyt 170.568 mph 1968 Joe Leonard 171.559 mph 1967 Mario Andretti 168.982 mph 1966 Mario Andretti 165.899 mph 1965 A.J. Foyt 161.233 mph 1964 Jimmy Clark 158.828 mph 1963 Parnelli Jones 151.153 mph 1962 Parnelli Jones 150.370 mph 1961 Eddie Sachs 147.481 mph 1960 Eddie Sachs 146.592 mph 1959 Johnny Thomson 145.908 mph 1958 Dick Rathmann 145.974 mph 1957 Pat O’Connor 143.948 mph 1956 Pat Flaherty 145.596 mph 1955 Jerry Hoyt 140.045 mph 1954 Jack McGrath 141.033 mph 1953 Bill Vukovich 138.392 mph 1952 Fred Agabashian 138.010 mph 1951 Duke Nalon 136.498 mph 1950 Walt Faulkner 134.343 mph 1949 Duke Nalon 132.939 mph 1948 Rex Mays 130.577 mph 1947 Ted Horn 126.564 mph 1946 Cliff Bergere 126.471 mph 1941 Mauri Rose 128.691 mph 1940 Rex Mays 127.850 mph 1939 Jimmy Snyder 130.138 mph 1938 Floyd Roberts 125.506 mph 1937 Bill Cummings 123.455 mph 1936 Rex Mays 119.644 mph 1935 Rex Mays 120.736 mph 1934 Kelly Petillo 119.329 mph 1933 Bill Cummings 118.521 mph 1932 Lou Moore 117.363 mph 1931 Russ Snowberger 112.769 mph 1930 Billy Arnold 113.268 mph 1929 Cliff Woodbury 120.599 mph 1928 Leon Duray 122.391 mph 1927 Frank Lockhart 120.100 mph 1926 Earl Cooper 111.735 mph 1925 Leon Duray 113.196 mph 1924 Jimmy Murphy 108.037 mph 1923 Tommy Milton 108.170 mph 1922 Jimmy Murphy 100.500 mph 1921 Ralph DePalma 100.750 mph 1920 Ralph DePalma 99.650 mph 1919 René Thomas 104.780 mph 1916 Johnny Aitken 96.690 mph 1915 Howdy Wilcox 98.900 mph 1914 Jean Chassagne — 1913 Caleb Bragg — 1912 Gil Anderson — 1911 Lewis Strang —

Note: The race was not held in 1917–1918 (World War I) or 1942–1945 (World War II). Speed data unavailable for some early races when qualifying was determined by entry order rather than timed runs.

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