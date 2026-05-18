Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026)
- Pole position earns $100k, trophy, and a week in the spotlight.
- Only 21 pole sitters have gone on to win the Indy 500 race.
- Rookies rarely claim the pole, with only 3 doing so in over a century.
Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026)
At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the race begins before race day.
Every May, the world’s greatest open-wheel drivers hurl their machines around the legendary 2.5-mile oval at speeds that defy comprehension, chasing one of motorsport’s most coveted honors: the pole position for the Indianapolis 500.
Winning the pole at Indy is a statement.
It means your car is the fastest of the fast, your crew built something special, and your nerve held firm when the entire paddock was watching.
The driver who claims it earns $100,000, a trophy, and one weeks of spotlight.
2026 | Alex Palou Earns Pole for 110th Indy 500
2025 | Shwartzman The First Rookie To Take Indy 500 Pole In 42 Years
The tradition stretches back to 1911, when the very first Indianapolis 500 was run and Lewis Strang earned the inaugural pole.
In those early years, starting positions were determined by entry order and simple speed trials.
But as the race grew into a global institution, so did the drama of qualifying.
Today, it culminates in the Firestone Fast Six which is a shootout of the six quickest cars, running one at a time in a pressure-cooker atmosphere unique to any sport.
The pole does not guarantee the win.
Of the 110 races run through 2026, the pole sitter has gone on to win just 21 times.
Of the more than 70 unique drivers to win the Indy pole, most have done it only once — a reminder of how rarely the stars align perfectly.
Only three rookies have ever claimed the top spot: Lewis Strang in 1911, Italian road-racer Teo Fabi in 1983, and Robert Shwartzman in 2025 — a feat that stunned the paddock each time it occurred.
Take a look below at the Complete List of Indianapolis 500 Pole Sitters (1911–2026).
|Year
|Driver
|Qualifying Speed
|2026
|Alex Palou
|232.248 mph
|2025
|Robert Shwartzman
|232.790 mph
|2024
|Scott McLaughlin
|234.220 mph
|2023
|Alex Palou
|234.217 mph
|2022
|Scott Dixon
|234.046 mph
|2021
|Scott Dixon
|231.685 mph
|2020
|Marco Andretti
|231.068 mph
|2019
|Simon Pagenaud
|229.992 mph
|2018
|Ed Carpenter
|229.618 mph
|2017
|Scott Dixon
|232.164 mph
|2016
|James Hinchcliffe
|230.760 mph
|2015
|Scott Dixon
|226.760 mph
|2014
|Ed Carpenter
|231.067 mph
|2013
|Ed Carpenter
|228.762 mph
|2012
|Ryan Briscoe
|226.484 mph
|2011
|Alex Tagliani
|227.472 mph
|2010
|Hélio Castroneves
|224.864 mph
|2009
|Hélio Castroneves
|224.864 mph
|2008
|Scott Dixon
|226.366 mph
|2007
|Hélio Castroneves
|225.817 mph
|2006
|Sam Hornish Jr.
|228.985 mph
|2005
|Tony Kanaan
|227.566 mph
|2004
|Buddy Rice
|222.024 mph
|2003
|Hélio Castroneves
|231.725 mph
|2002
|Bruno Junqueira
|231.342 mph
|2001
|Scott Sharp
|226.037 mph
|2000
|Greg Ray
|223.471 mph
|1999
|Arie Luyendyk
|225.179 mph
|1998
|Billy Boat
|223.503 mph
|1997
|Arie Luyendyk
|218.263 mph
|1996
|Scott Brayton
|233.718 mph
|1995
|Scott Brayton
|231.604 mph
|1994
|Al Unser Jr.
|228.011 mph
|1993
|Arie Luyendyk
|223.967 mph
|1992
|Roberto Guerrero
|232.482 mph
|1991
|Rick Mears
|224.113 mph
|1990
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|225.301 mph
|1989
|Rick Mears
|223.885 mph
|1988
|Rick Mears
|219.198 mph
|1987
|Mario Andretti
|215.390 mph
|1986
|Rick Mears
|216.828 mph
|1985
|Pancho Carter
|212.583 mph
|1984
|Tom Sneva
|210.029 mph
|1983
|Teo Fabi
|207.395 mph
|1982
|Rick Mears
|207.004 mph
|1981
|Bobby Unser
|200.546 mph
|1980
|Johnny Rutherford
|192.256 mph
|1979
|Rick Mears
|193.736 mph
|1978
|Tom Sneva
|202.156 mph
|1977
|Tom Sneva
|198.884 mph
|1976
|Johnny Rutherford
|188.957 mph
|1975
|A.J. Foyt
|193.976 mph
|1974
|A.J. Foyt
|191.632 mph
|1973
|Johnny Rutherford
|198.413 mph
|1972
|Bobby Unser
|195.940 mph
|1971
|Peter Revson
|178.696 mph
|1970
|Al Unser
|170.221 mph
|1969
|A.J. Foyt
|170.568 mph
|1968
|Joe Leonard
|171.559 mph
|1967
|Mario Andretti
|168.982 mph
|1966
|Mario Andretti
|165.899 mph
|1965
|A.J. Foyt
|161.233 mph
|1964
|Jimmy Clark
|158.828 mph
|1963
|Parnelli Jones
|151.153 mph
|1962
|Parnelli Jones
|150.370 mph
|1961
|Eddie Sachs
|147.481 mph
|1960
|Eddie Sachs
|146.592 mph
|1959
|Johnny Thomson
|145.908 mph
|1958
|Dick Rathmann
|145.974 mph
|1957
|Pat O’Connor
|143.948 mph
|1956
|Pat Flaherty
|145.596 mph
|1955
|Jerry Hoyt
|140.045 mph
|1954
|Jack McGrath
|141.033 mph
|1953
|Bill Vukovich
|138.392 mph
|1952
|Fred Agabashian
|138.010 mph
|1951
|Duke Nalon
|136.498 mph
|1950
|Walt Faulkner
|134.343 mph
|1949
|Duke Nalon
|132.939 mph
|1948
|Rex Mays
|130.577 mph
|1947
|Ted Horn
|126.564 mph
|1946
|Cliff Bergere
|126.471 mph
|1941
|Mauri Rose
|128.691 mph
|1940
|Rex Mays
|127.850 mph
|1939
|Jimmy Snyder
|130.138 mph
|1938
|Floyd Roberts
|125.506 mph
|1937
|Bill Cummings
|123.455 mph
|1936
|Rex Mays
|119.644 mph
|1935
|Rex Mays
|120.736 mph
|1934
|Kelly Petillo
|119.329 mph
|1933
|Bill Cummings
|118.521 mph
|1932
|Lou Moore
|117.363 mph
|1931
|Russ Snowberger
|112.769 mph
|1930
|Billy Arnold
|113.268 mph
|1929
|Cliff Woodbury
|120.599 mph
|1928
|Leon Duray
|122.391 mph
|1927
|Frank Lockhart
|120.100 mph
|1926
|Earl Cooper
|111.735 mph
|1925
|Leon Duray
|113.196 mph
|1924
|Jimmy Murphy
|108.037 mph
|1923
|Tommy Milton
|108.170 mph
|1922
|Jimmy Murphy
|100.500 mph
|1921
|Ralph DePalma
|100.750 mph
|1920
|Ralph DePalma
|99.650 mph
|1919
|René Thomas
|104.780 mph
|1916
|Johnny Aitken
|96.690 mph
|1915
|Howdy Wilcox
|98.900 mph
|1914
|Jean Chassagne
|—
|1913
|Caleb Bragg
|—
|1912
|Gil Anderson
|—
|1911
|Lewis Strang
|—
Note: The race was not held in 1917–1918 (World War I) or 1942–1945 (World War II). Speed data unavailable for some early races when qualifying was determined by entry order rather than timed runs.