Listen Live
Close
IndyCar

Alex Palou Earns Pole for 110th Indy 500

Published on May 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Palou sets 232.248 mph four-lap average speed.
  • Palou becomes first defending 500 champion to earn pole the following year since Helio Castroneves in 2010.
  • Rossi and Malukas join Palou on the front row, with Rosenqvist starting fourth.
AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Speedway, IN – The defending champion Alex Palou has earned pole position for the 110th Indianapolis 500, with a four-lap average speed of 232.248 mph, and his first 500 pole since 2023. Palou also becomes the first defending 500 champion to earn pole the following year since Helio Castroneves in 2010.

Palou ended the initial round of qualifying in 11th, managed to finish second in the fast 12, and held off a consistent threat of Felix Rosenqvist, who will roll off in fourth.

Palou spoke with Kevin Lee of FOX post-qualifying, saying that Palou figured his car was somewhere between fifth and tenth and how he managed to earn pole, “Just look at these guys, their incredible work today. I have no words today, honestly; we didn’t expect to have that much speed. We started struggling, we were 11th and not holding anything back. I have to say, probably being on the 31st (qualifying pick), thanks to my wife for drawing that number. I think being there kind of allowed us to work on those conditions. Wow, that was incredible! Thank you to all the fans who are here. It just feels incredible, great start to the month of May, and I cannot thank everyone at CGR enough.”

Joining Palou on the front row is Alexander Rossi, starting in second, his career best 500 start and his first front row since 2017 with Andretti Global, and David Malukas in third with his first front row start of the 500.

The starting lineup for the 110th Indianapolis 500:

  1. #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  2. #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  3. #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  4. #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  5. #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  6. #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  7. #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  8. #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  9. #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  10. #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)
  11. #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)
  12. #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)
  13. #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  14. #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  15. #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  16. #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)
  17. #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)
  18. #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)
  19. #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  20. #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)
  21. #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  22. #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  23. #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)
  24. #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)
  25. #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  26. #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)
  27. #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  28. #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  29. #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)
  30. #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)
  31. #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)
  32. #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)
  33. #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)

The green flag will drop for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24 at 12:30 P.M.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Dominate Seattle to Claim First Home Win of the Season

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
IndyCar  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Earns Pole for 110th Indy 500

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect Race Day Smoke: Central Indiana Cigars for the Month of May

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Defining Indy 500 Moments Across the Decades | Heroes Of The 500

Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 5/16/26: Indiana Waterfowl

1972 Indianapolis 500
Beyond The Bricks  |  Landon Coons

The 1972 Indianapolis 500

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Felix Rosenqvist Fastest of Them All on Fast Friday

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close