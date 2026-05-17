Alex Palou Earns Pole for 110th Indy 500

Palou sets 232.248 mph four-lap average speed.

Palou becomes first defending 500 champion to earn pole the following year since Helio Castroneves in 2010.

Rossi and Malukas join Palou on the front row, with Rosenqvist starting fourth.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Speedway, IN – The defending champion Alex Palou has earned pole position for the 110th Indianapolis 500, with a four-lap average speed of 232.248 mph, and his first 500 pole since 2023. Palou also becomes the first defending 500 champion to earn pole the following year since Helio Castroneves in 2010.

Palou ended the initial round of qualifying in 11th, managed to finish second in the fast 12, and held off a consistent threat of Felix Rosenqvist, who will roll off in fourth.

Palou spoke with Kevin Lee of FOX post-qualifying, saying that Palou figured his car was somewhere between fifth and tenth and how he managed to earn pole, “Just look at these guys, their incredible work today. I have no words today, honestly; we didn’t expect to have that much speed. We started struggling, we were 11th and not holding anything back. I have to say, probably being on the 31st (qualifying pick), thanks to my wife for drawing that number. I think being there kind of allowed us to work on those conditions. Wow, that was incredible! Thank you to all the fans who are here. It just feels incredible, great start to the month of May, and I cannot thank everyone at CGR enough.”

Joining Palou on the front row is Alexander Rossi, starting in second, his career best 500 start and his first front row since 2017 with Andretti Global, and David Malukas in third with his first front row start of the 500.

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The starting lineup for the 110th Indianapolis 500:

#10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet) #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet) #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet) #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet) #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet) #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda) #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet) #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet) #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda) #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda) #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda) #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet) #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet) #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda) #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda) #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet) #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet) #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda) #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda) #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet) #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)

The green flag will drop for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24 at 12:30 P.M.