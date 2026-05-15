One & Done Indy 500 Drivers

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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at drivers with brief careers in the Indy 500, such as Ray Harroun, Lewis Strang, Alfred Moss, S.F. Brock, Harlan Fengler, and Art Bisch

In the second segment, they continue to look back at drivers with brief Indy 500 careers, such as Sam Posey, Fabrizio Barbazza, Jim Hickman, and Al Holbert.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue to look back at one and done drivers in the Indy 500, featuring Mickey Rupp.