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Beyond The Bricks

The 1991, 2006, and 2016 Indy 500

Published on May 13, 2026

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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the 1991 Indianapolis 500, featuring Willy T. Ribbs making his debut and Rick Mears winning his historic fourth win.   

In the second segment, they look back at the 2006 Indianapolis 500, with Sam Hornish Jr. passing rookie Marco Andretti on the frontstretch to steal the win.      

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they look back at the 2016 Indianapolis 500, as the 100th running of the race, with rookie Alexander Rossi winning with the help of an immaculate fuel saving strategy.     

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