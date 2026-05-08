Who Used Push-To-Pass at Long Beach?

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Indiana Pacers point guard Andrew Nembhard doing the two-seater for the Indy GP. They later talk about the latest press conference where drivers were asked about the push-to-pass usage from Long Beach, and the names of drivers and the amount used released. They also talk about how Ryan Hunter-Reay can benefit Arrow McLaren.

In the second segment, they talk about contract situations within Andretti Global and Arrow McLaren. They later talk about how James Hinchcliffe had multiple offers for the Indy 500, but turned them down, and would return if it was the right situation.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about tomorrow’s schedule for the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis road course.