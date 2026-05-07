Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Colts Release Pillar Cornerback Kenny Moore II Read Full Story →
All Sports

Kenny Moore II Was A Great Colt In A Mediocre Era

Published on May 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts officially released longtime cornerback Kenny Moore II on Thursday after failing to find a trade partner. 

Moore and the Colts had agreed to a separation after nine seasons in the Circle City, after a 2025 season that demonstrated how Moore was not a great fit in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme. Moore was also due $10 million this season; add to that the presence of Justin Walley, and it became a foregone conclusion that Moore and the Colts would part ways. 

Now that Moore’s career in Indianapolis has come to an end, it’s worth thinking about how it will be remembered. Both on and off the field, Moore was everything you wanted in a player. He embraced his role as an ambassador for the team to the community and was one of the better players on the Colts defense for several years. It’s unfortunate that his time with the team coincided with a long era of mediocrity; in the nine seasons Moore spent with the team, only two of them saw a playoff appearance. This isn’t his fault; you can lay the blame for that at the feet of Chris Ballard and the Colts’ inability to get their quarterback situation figured out since Andrew Luck retired. Still, one must hope that when Moore does finally call it quits, Colts fans will embrace him as one of the better players to wear the Horseshoe, despite the lack of team success. 

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Mike Chappell and JMV debated how Moore’s career will be remembered by Colts fans. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Beyond The Bricks  |  Landon Coons

The 1976, 1986, & 1996 Indy 500

Long Beach Grand Prix
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Who Used Push-To-Pass at Long Beach?

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
All Sports  |  James Adams

Kenny Moore II Was A Great Colt In A Mediocre Era

Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts
Breaking News

Breaking News

Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Release Pillar Cornerback Kenny Moore II

Local  |  Staff

Pacers’ Nembhard, Siakam Named Grand Marshals of 500 Festival Parade

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Sports  |  Sean Copeland

The Indy 500 Audio Guaranteed to Give You Chills

Popular
2017 Kentucky Derby
19 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

The Fan morning show 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan updated graphic
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close