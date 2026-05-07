Kenny Moore II Was A Great Colt In A Mediocre Era

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts officially released longtime cornerback Kenny Moore II on Thursday after failing to find a trade partner.

Moore and the Colts had agreed to a separation after nine seasons in the Circle City, after a 2025 season that demonstrated how Moore was not a great fit in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme. Moore was also due $10 million this season; add to that the presence of Justin Walley, and it became a foregone conclusion that Moore and the Colts would part ways.

Now that Moore’s career in Indianapolis has come to an end, it’s worth thinking about how it will be remembered. Both on and off the field, Moore was everything you wanted in a player. He embraced his role as an ambassador for the team to the community and was one of the better players on the Colts defense for several years. It’s unfortunate that his time with the team coincided with a long era of mediocrity; in the nine seasons Moore spent with the team, only two of them saw a playoff appearance. This isn’t his fault; you can lay the blame for that at the feet of Chris Ballard and the Colts’ inability to get their quarterback situation figured out since Andrew Luck retired. Still, one must hope that when Moore does finally call it quits, Colts fans will embrace him as one of the better players to wear the Horseshoe, despite the lack of team success.

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Mike Chappell and JMV debated how Moore’s career will be remembered by Colts fans. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!