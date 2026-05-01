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PHOTOS: Recapping The 2026 The Fan Invitational Golf Outing

From live broadcasts to a silent auction featuring unique experiences and memorabilia, the day was packed with excitement.

Published on May 1, 2026

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The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
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PHOTOS: Recapping The 2026 The Fan Invitational Golf Outing

The 2026 Fan Invitational Golf Outing, presented by Franciscan Health, was a resounding success!

Held at the beautiful Legends Golf Club in Franklin, Indiana, the event brought together golf enthusiasts, local celebrities, and fans for a day of friendly competition and community spirit, all for a great cause.

The outing raised funds to benefit the Franciscan Health Foundation, supporting their cancer care initiatives.

Attendees also had the opportunity to take advantage of free cancer screenings, courtesy of the Franciscan Health Cancer Center, making the day not just about fun but also about health and giving back.

The competition was fierce, but the team of Tucker Barnhart, Drew Storen, Kevin King, and James Dawn stole the show with an impressive score of 54.

Gabe Grant claimed the longest drive title, edging out Harley D., a perennial favorite, by 10 yards.

Kyle Masterson also shined, winning the closest-to-the-pin challenge.

From live broadcasts to a silent auction featuring unique experiences and memorabilia, the day was packed with excitement.

A big thank you to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers who made this event unforgettable.

Hole Sponsors: Franciscan Health, We Grow Hair Indy, LD Smith Plumbing, The Shop, and Butler.

Take a look below at photos from the event.

The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
The Fan Invitiational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health
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