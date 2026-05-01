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Beyond The Bricks

Somber Celebrations at the 1964 Indy 500 Victory Banquet

Published on April 30, 2026

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1964 Indy 500
Source: Tony Triolo / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the 1964 Indy 500 victory banquet, and how the celebration started off somber with the crash that took the lives of Eddie Sachs and Dave MacDonald.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1964 Indy 500 victory banquet, hearing speeches from Bobby Marshman, Jim Clark, Parnelli Jones, Walt Hansgen, Johnny White, and Lloyd Ruby.  

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1964 Indy 500 victory banquet, hearing from the then 2-time champion, A.J. Foyt.

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