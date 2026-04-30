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Caden Curry On Joining His Hometown Colts

Published on April 30, 2026

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COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Miami vs Ohio State
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

For Ohio State defensive end Caden Curry, the NFL Draft wasn’t just a chance to continue his football career; it ended up being an opportunity to return home. 

Curry grew up attending games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and after the Colts selected him in the 6th round of the NFL Draft, he threw on a Peyton Manning jersey ahead of his first interview. Curry will now get the opportunity to play in the very stadium he used to sit in as a fan as he begins his NFL career. With Laitu Latu being the only pass rusher who has seemingly locked down his spot, and the Colts desperate to find him a running mate, Curry should get plenty of opportunities to prove his worth.  

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke with the rookie defensive lineman about his draft experience, and getting to come home and play for the Horseshoe. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

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