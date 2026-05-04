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Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2026 Rookies Following Draft

A pair of rookie starters seems like a guarantee, but will any other Colts rookies crack the starting lineup?

Published on May 4, 2026

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  • CJ Allen expected to be the Colts' defensive signal-caller as a Day 1 starter
  • Safety AJ Haulcy projected to replace Nick Cross in the starting lineup
  • Offensive line depth provides opportunity for rookie guard Jalen Farmer to compete for a starting job
2024 LSU Archive
Source: Stephen Bayog/LSU / Getty

Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2026 Rookies Following Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of Day 1 rookie starters seems like a guarantee, but will any other Colts rookies crack the starting lineup?

The Colts selected a ton of pretty accomplished collegiate players in this year’s draft, which adds some intrigue in how early some of these guys can get on the field.

Based off a 1-to-10 scale (1 being lucky to make the roster, 10 being a definite full-time starter), let’s project the playing time for the Colts 2026 draft class:

Georgia v Auburn
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

LB-CJ Allen (10): Day 1 starer. And it sounds like the expected quarterback of the defense from a green dot on the helmet signal calling standpoint. CJ Allen started a handful of games in his freshman year at Georgia, which is very impressive given that program’s linebacker history. The Colts depth chart at linebacker is barren, so any 2nd round pick was likely going to be a 17-game starter. And that’s the plan for Allen.

2024 LSU Archive
Source: Stephen Bayog/LSU / Getty

S-A.J. Haulcy (9-10): Haulcy has to be viewed as the heavy favorite to replace Nick Cross in the starting strong safety role. Now, the Colts are pretty adamant that Haulcy can be more than just a “box” safety. But when you’re filling out that defensive depth chart for 2026, I think it’s fair to go ahead write him into that role Cross occupied for the last two seasons.

Kentucky v Ole Miss
Source: Justin Ford / Getty

OG-Jalen Farmer (5-6): Right now, I think the starting offensive line is fairly set for the Colts: LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis. But the Colts see Farmer, a two-year starter at right guard, as a definite man competing to start. They have even mentioned Farmer as a potential swing tackle. Although his initial NFL beginning will be at guard.

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - James Madison v Oregon
Source: CFP / Getty

LB-Bryce Boettcher (4-5): The linebacker depth chart hardly has any definites on it. So that’s good news for Boettcher, the 135th overall pick, trying to earn some playing time. Still though, I think Akeem Davis-Gaither and CJ Allen have to be viewed as the frontline linebacker guys. At the very least, Boettcher should be a core special teamer and knocking on the door for linebacker playing time during his rookie season.

2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

DE-George Gumbs Jr. (2-3): At defensive end, I’d list the Colts having a top 4 right now of Laiatu Latu, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Arden Key and Micheal Clemons. Unlike many of these 2026 draft picks, Gumbs Jr. falls more into the “development” category. As long as the D-end group stays healthy, Gumbs Jr. looks to be a pseudo “redshirt” guy in Year One.

2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

DE-Caden Curry (3-4): One advantage Curry will bring to his hometown NFL team is the fact that he was a strong special teams player at Ohio State. That’s unique for defensive linemen, and could help him earn a roster spot/or even dress on game days. It’s why I put Curry slightly above Gumbs Jr. in trying to earn some rookie role.

Tennessee Tech v Kentucky
Source: Caleb Bowlin / Getty

RB-Seth McGowan (5-6) This is a very high number projection for a 7th round pick. But have you seen the current running back depth chart? It’s just Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Ulysses Bentley IV, and now McGowan. Roles behind Taylor, whatever those are, still need clarity. Although McGowan doesn’t appear to be much of a pass catcher or special teamer, which are usually things that can help a reserve running back.

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
Source: CFP / Getty

WR-Deion Burks (4-5): The wide receiver room is a little more crowded than running back, but Burks will also have a chance to wiggle his way into some playing time. A key for Burks will be offering some return ability, with Anthony Gould already on the roster. But that 3rd/4th wide receiver is up in the air after Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

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