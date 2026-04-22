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IHSAA to Consider Shot Clock for Varsity Basketball Games

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is debating on implementing a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games by the 2028-29 season.

Published on April 22, 2026

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A basketball shot clock at Albright College's Bollman Center on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Photo by Jeremy Drey
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association is considering implementing a shot clock for varsity basketball games by the 2028-29 season.

The proposal for a 35-second shot clock was presented by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and discussed during an IHSAA Executive Committee meeting.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 32 states use shot clocks for high school basketball games. In the last year, high school athletic associations in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania have all approved new shot clock rules.

The IHSAA has not specified how the shot clock would be affected by defensive fouls or offensive rebounds.

The NBA has had a 24-second shot clock in place since 1954. The NCAA reduced its shot clock from 35 seconds to 30 seconds in 2015.

A Wilson basketball with the IHSAA logo imprinted upon it.

IHSAA to Consider Shot Clock for Varsity Basketball Games was originally published on wibc.com

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