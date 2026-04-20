Recapping Chris Ballard’s Pre 2026 Draft Press Conference

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 24: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on the field before the week 3 NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts on August 24, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS – Draft week is here and that means hearing from the man with the final say for the Colts. On Monday, Colts GM Chris Ballard held his annual pre-draft press conference ahead of the 2026 Draft. The Colts currently hold 7 picks in the ’26 Draft, with the first coming in Round 2, at No. 47 overall. Reminder, the Colts don’t have any picks in Round 1, which takes place Thursday. Here are some takeaways from Ballard’s pre-draft press conference:

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty -On the trade requests of Kenny Moore II and Anthony Richardson Sr: “They aren’t here.” Bowen’s Analysis: As the Colts have started their voluntary offseason program, the two trade request guys are not in Indy with their (current) teammates. Richardson Sr. is in Jacksonville training, according to Ballard. The GM continues to leave the door slightly ajar for a Richardson Sr. return, although I think part of that comes from Ballard believing the young QB still has some value around the league. Ballard did say he has not given any thought to the Colts picking up the 5th year team option on Richardson Sr. The deadline (for the 2027 season) is May 1st. On the Moore II front, Ballard seems much more willing to let the veteran cornerback go his separate ways as he’s earned more of that latitude. Would the Colts release either of the players, if no trade materializes? I think the likelihood of that is better for Moore II, versus Richardson. For the Colts, it’s pretty rare to not have guys present in the building for the offseason program. But that’s the nature of these trade requests.

Source: David Eulitt / Getty -On Alec Pierce’s ankle surgery: “It’s a 3-month recovery.” Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Bowen’s Analysis: We will go over the injury run down here, but the biggest surprise on Monday came from Alec Pierce having recent ankle surgery to clean up an issue he has been playing through. Ballard said the recovery is 3 months for Pierce, so don’t look for him until training camp. There was some debate about whether Pierce could play through the ankle pain again, but the parties agreed surgery was the best option. I’m curious if the Colts could view this situation as needing some wide receiver insurance in the draft. In other injury news, DeForest Buckner (neck surgery) won’t participate in the spring, but is expected to be ready for training camp. Spencer Shrader (knee) is back kicking, with Ballard saying he recently hit a 54-yard field goal. Sounds like a nice camp battle coming between Shrader and Blake Grupe. Young defenders Justin Walley (knee) and Hunter Wohler (foot) are reaching the end of their respective rehabs. Ballard said the two could be ready for some participating during the OTA portion of the offseason program.

Source: Mike Carlson / Getty -On Daniel Jones’ recovery: “We are all shooting for Week 1 for sure.” Bowen’s Analysis: The Colts are not ruling out Jones potentially participating during the 11-on-11 OTA periods. Those start May 26, with a mandatory minicamp June 9-11. The Colts continue to feel good about that Week 1 target for Jones to be under center for the season opener. If Jones isn’t able to take part in 7-on-7 and/or 11-on-11 this offseason, then Riley Leonard is QB1. Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty -On where the Colts have gotten better this offseason: “Our depth up front (along the defensive line).” Bowen’s Analysis: After a brief pause, Ballard went to the depth of the defensive line (Colby Wooden and Jerry Tillery in the middle, Arden Key and Micheal Clemons out on the edge) when asked about where he thinks the Colts have gotten better this offseason. The Colts are losing a handful of notable multi-year starters without a clear picture on those exact replacements. Ballard said the team is banking on some offensive development to help. Defensively, the Colts are really believing in a big second-year jump for Jaylahn (used to be JT) Tuimoloau. A second-round pick in 2025, Tuimoloau averaged around a dozen of snaps per game in his rookie campaign, but Ballard is bullish on “real upside” coming from the Ohio State product. While Lou Anarumo covets more power in the skillset of defensive ends for his scheme, Ballard noted the Colts could use a “fastball” to complement what they have in the pass rush group. Ballard added that he thinks Laiatu Latu could be a double-digit sack guy.

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 25: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 25, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) -On having 7 draft picks entering the ’26 Draft: “The more shots you have at the board, the better.” Bowen’s Analysis: For Chris Ballard, the Colts are lacking some quality/quantity when it comes to current draft capital for this week. Ballard said expect the Colts to be active later this week in maneuvering around the draft. That likely means wanting to move back a bit. Ballard is a fan of the middle-ish rounds in this year’s draft (mentioning Rounds 3-5). Positionally, Ballard likes the depth in this year’s class at linebacker, edge rusher, wide receiver, interior offensive line and safety.