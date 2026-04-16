Breaking Down The Indiana Hoosiers Transfer Portal Moves

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers have been busy since the transfer portal opened.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in his first season at the helm, head coach Darian DeVries knew his team had to get better. On paper, they seem to have done so, with the transfer portal rankings reflecting how positively the new additions for the Hoosiers are viewed.

Here is the list of players the Hoosiers have added so far:

PF Aiden Sherrell – 2 years left



G Bryce Lindsay – 2 years left



C Samet Yigitoglu – 2 years left



PG Markus Burton – 2 years left



G Jaeden Mustaf – 2 years left



G Darren Harris – 2 years left

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com joined the show and helped break down all of the transfer portal moves the Hoosiers have made. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!