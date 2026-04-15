After LaMelo Ball Incident: 15 Dirtiest NBA Plays Ever
- Malice at the Palace brawl changed arena security forever
- Kermit Washington's punch on Rudy Tomjanovich was one of the most violent on-court incidents
- Draymond Green's history of controversial plays reignites debate on player discipline
LaMelo Ball drew criticism after a controversial play against the Miami Heat in Tuesday’s Play-In game.
In the first half, Ball made contact that sent Heat star Bam Adebayo to the floor. Adebayo headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.
Many viewers felt the action crossed the line from physical defense into something more reckless. Officials did not assess a flagrant foul on the play, which added to the backlash online. After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra suggested the play warranted a harsher call.
Moments like this always spark a bigger conversation about intent and player safety. The NBA allows physical defense, but certain actions go too far. Dangerous plays can lead to injuries, fines, or suspensions.
The league has seen plenty of incidents where players pushed those boundaries. Some plays resulted in ejections or discipline from the league office. Others still get debated years later.
Here’s a look at 15 of the dirtiest NBA plays ever caught on camera.
15 Dirtiest NBA Plays Ever
1. Malice at the Palace (Ron Artest) (2004)
Ron Artest charged into the stands after being hit by a fan, sparking one of the most infamous brawls in sports history. The incident led to massive suspensions and changed arena security forever.
Kermit Washington Punches Rudy Tomjanovich (1977)
Washington delivered a devastating punch that fractured Tomjanovich’s face. The moment remains one of the most violent on-court incidents ever.
Draymond Green Kicks Steven Adams (2016)
Green struck Adams in the groin during the Western Conference Finals. The play fueled debate about repeat behavior and nearly led to suspension.
Bruce Bowen Under-cuts Shooters (2000s)
Bowen built a reputation for sliding under jump shooters’ landing space. Many players called it dangerous, and it helped push rule changes.
Zaza Pachulia Injures Kawhi Leonard (2017)
Pachulia stepped under Leonard on a jumper during the playoffs. Leonard rolled his ankle, and the play shifted the entire series.
Andrew Bynum Elbows J.J. Barea (2011)
Bynum delivered a forearm to Barea mid-air during a playoff game. He was ejected immediately in what many called a frustration foul.
Robert Horry Checks Steve Nash (2007)
Horry body-checked Nash into the scorer’s table during the playoffs. The play triggered suspensions that impacted the series outcome.
Dwyane Wade Breaks Rajon Rondo Arm (2011)
Wade pulled Rondo down awkwardly during a playoff game. Rondo suffered a dislocated elbow and missed time.
Kelly Olynyk Injures Kevin Love (2015)
Olynyk locked Love’s arm and yanked it during a playoff rebound. Love dislocated his shoulder and missed the rest of the postseason.
Metta World Peace Elbows James Harden (2012)
World Peace threw a brutal elbow to Harden’s head during a celebration. Harden suffered a concussion, and the play drew heavy criticism.
Grayson Allen Trips Alex Caruso (2022)
Allen pulled Caruso down mid-air on a fast break. Caruso fractured his wrist, and Allen received a flagrant foul and suspension.
Dennis Rodman Kicks Cameraman (1997)
Rodman kicked a courtside cameraman after chasing a loose ball. He faced suspension and legal consequences for the incident.
Patrick Beverley Shoves Chris Paul (2021)
Beverley shoved Paul from behind late in a playoff game. The cheap shot led to an immediate ejection and suspension.
Bill Laimbeer Hard Fouls Era (1980s)
Laimbeer became known for punishing, borderline dangerous fouls. His style defined the “Bad Boys” Pistons reputation.
Draymond Green Puts Rudy Gobert In Chokehold (2023)
Green wrapped Gobert in a chokehold during an on-court altercation early in the game. Officials quickly ejected him, and the league later handed down a suspension. The incident added to Green’s long history of controversial plays and reignited debate about player discipline.
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After LaMelo Ball Incident: 15 Dirtiest NBA Plays Ever was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com