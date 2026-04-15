Colton Herta & Prema Not Racing in 110th Indy 500

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they preview the upcoming race weekend from Long Beach. They also talk about the new fast six qualifying round that debuted in Arlington and will remain for the rest of the street course races.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about Colton Herta not being able to compete in the 110th Indianapolis races with Formula 2 adding races in Miami and Montreal due to cancelled races in the Middle East, that conflict with the 500. They also talk about Andretti pulling their fourth car for the 500, Abel Motorsports filing an entry for Jacob Abel, and Prema Racing not entering but looking to rejoin around Mid-Ohio. They later talk about who could be the 33rd and final entry for the 500.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about both Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen sponsored by Liquid Science and Mick Schumacher sponsored by Liquid Death for Long Beach this weekend. Kevin also talks about if he was surprised David Malukas being the most consistent Team Penske driver.