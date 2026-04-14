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Indiana University Athletics Will Host Fan Event in Carmel

Indiana University Athletics Will Host Fan Event in Carmel Featuring Curt Cignetti and More

Published on April 14, 2026

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College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

CARMEL, Ind.–Indiana University Athletics says they are staging a “first-of-its-kind” fan engagement event featuring IU Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti, IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson, and IU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Darian DeVries in Carmel.

The event is set for Thursday May 14 at the Payne & Mencias Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts. It starts at 7:30 pm.

It’s called “Victory and Vision: A Night with IU Athletics”. Indiana University leaders say fans will get to hear about the “strategic vision for the department and the offseason efforts of the basketball program along with a post-spring assessment of the reigning CFP Championship football program.”

The IU football team won the National Title over Miami on January 19, 2026 by a score of 27-21. Fans will get a chance to take a photo with the National Championship Trophy at the end of the event starting at 8:30 pm.

The legendary “Voice of the Hoosiers” Don Fischer will emcee the event.

There will also be appearances by the IU Cheerleaders and mascot Hoosier the Bison, video highlights from the 2025-26 season, and other exclusive giveaways.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at 10 am on Friday April 17.

You can get tickets in one of the following ways:

-Online: TheCenterPresents.org
-Phone: (317) 843-3800
-In Person: Fifth Third Bank Box Office at the Payne & Mencias Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel

Indiana University Athletics Will Host Fan Event in Carmel Featuring Curt Cignetti and More was originally published on wibc.com

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