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Pacers Set Franchise Record With 63 Losses In 2026 Season | H...

Pacers Set Franchise Record With 63 Losses In 2026 Season | How Does It Compare To Other Bad Seasons

The Indiana Pacers concluded their 2026 season with a 133-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, setting a franchise record for the most losses in a single season at 63.

Published on April 13, 2026

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Pacers Set Franchise Record With 63 Losses In 2026 Season | How Does It Compare To Other Bad Seasons

The Indiana Pacers concluded their 2026 season with a 133-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, setting a franchise record for the most losses in a single season at 63.

Their 19-63 record surpassed their previous worst season in 1982-83, when they finished 20-62.

This dismal performance marks a low point in the team’s history, highlighting a challenging year plagued by injuries and defensive struggles.

The Pacers’ season finale encapsulated their struggles, as they were overwhelmed in the paint, allowing 62 points inside.

Despite a strong showing from Obi Toppin, who scored 21 points and hit seven three-pointers, the team couldn’t keep pace with the Pistons, who secured the Eastern Conference’s top playoff seed with a 60-22 record.

RELATED | What To Know About The 2026 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, Schedule, Play-In Format & Key Dates

This season joins a list of the Pacers’ historically poor campaigns.

Their previous worst seasons include:

  • 1982-83: 20-62 record (.244 winning percentage)
  • 1984-85: 22-60 record (.268 winning percentage)
  • 2021-22: 25-57 record (.305 winning percentage)

The 2026 season will be remembered as a rebuilding year for the Pacers, who faced significant challenges in maintaining competitiveness.

With a young roster and potential offseason moves, the team will look to bounce back.

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