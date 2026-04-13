Source:

Indiana Fever’s Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026 Season

Here’s a breakdown of every move the Indiana Fever have made during the WNBA offseason so far:

The Indiana Fever have been making waves this WNBA offseason, focusing on retaining their core talent while strategically adding new pieces to strengthen their roster.

With a clear vision for the future, the Fever have balanced continuity with fresh additions, ensuring they remain competitive in the league.

From securing key players to addressing specific needs, the team’s moves reflect a commitment to building a championship-caliber squad.

Here’s a comprehensive look at every move the Fever have made so far.

RELATED | WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

RELATED | Caitlin Clark: “This is the Most Important Moment in WNBA History”

Signed Guard Tyasha Harris

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty