Listen Live
Close
Sports

WNBA's CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue...

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: SEP 10 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA’s latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

This marks a significant leap from previous agreements, aiming to provide more equitable pay and opportunities for players.

Under the proposed terms, the league minimum salary would rise to over $220,000, with an average salary surpassing $460,000.

These changes would impact more than 180 players in the first year alone, with salaries increasing over the duration of the agreement.

RELATED | WNBA All-Stars Make Bold Statement with ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ Shirts

The WNBA and the players’ union extended negotiations to November 30, emphasizing the importance of reaching a transformative deal.

The players exercised their right to opt out of the current CBA last year, advocating for higher salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap.

This proposal reflects those demands, aiming to address long-standing disparities in player compensation.

RELATED | Caitlin Clark: “This is the Most Important Moment in WNBA History”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed optimism, calling the potential agreement “transformational” and a step toward a brighter future for the league.

RELATED | WNBA Commissioner Denies Making Comments About Clark Endorsements

As negotiations continue, this proposal highlights the league’s commitment to fostering growth and equity, setting a new standard for professional women’s sports.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
3 Items
Sports

Colts Facing Notable Injury Questions

42 Items
Sports

Top 40 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

3 Items
Sports

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Indianapolis Colts - Atlanta Falcons
Sports

Week 12 AFC Playoff Look: Bye Week Unkind To Colts

More Trending
Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close