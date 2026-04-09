Cignetti Talks Quarterbacks, Offensive Line, and More After Latest Spring Practice

Source: Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti discussed his team’s latest spring practice on Thursday.

TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover is considered to be the starting quarterback for next season. On Thursday, Cignetti said they sat Hoover and let some of the younger quarterbacks play so he could see them against better competition.

“I needed to see Maverick Geske with the twos (backups) and I needed to get Jacob Bell more work because he’s got a live arm. Grant Wilson hasn’t gotten work the last couple of days,” said Cignetti at a post practice press conference.

Geske graduated from Brebeuf Jesuit in Indianapolis. Cignetti says he’s also watching the progress of Center Grove graduate Tyler Cherry.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“He’s way ahead of where he was as a freshman. He’s done some good things and he’s only going to get better. He’s got to tighten up his footwork a little bit, tighten up his release, missed a couple of throws out there today. But I really like the way he’s improving,” said Cignetti.

With center Pat Coogan leaving and declaring for the NFL Draft, Cignetti is trying to find his starting center for the upcoming season.

“What you’re trying to do is your best five first and then your best backups. We’re working five centers right now,” said Cignetti.

Bray Lynch is getting work at center after working at right guard in 2024 and 2025. Cignetti said Lynch isn’t quite 100% healthy right now.

“We also think Drew Evans, another veteran guy, can be a good center. After that, you’re looking at younger guys,” said Cignetti.

Evans started the first nine games for Indiana in 2024 at left guard before suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture during a team practice. In those nine games, Evans allowed zero sacks on 282 pass blocks and was the team’s highest-rated pass blocker according to Pro Football Focus. In 2025, Evans returned to the starting left guard role for the first eight games of the season until a lower-body injury sustained in a game against the UCLA Bruins forced him to miss the following three games against the Maryland Terrapins, Penn State Nittany Lions, Wisconsin Badgers, and Purdue Boilermakers returning for the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship Game.

On the defensive side, Cignetti said his team is deeper at the cornerback position than they have been the last two years. He said he is especially impressed with cornerback Jamari Sharpe, who made the game-sealing interception on Miami quarterback Carson Beck to help the Hoosiers win the National Championship.

“Jamari is really taking a step forward. He really played well at the end of last year and the playoffs. He’s really continuing to progress and is making plays out there,” said Cignetti.

The Spring Game is set for April 23 at 8 pm at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Cignetti Talks Quarterbacks, Offensive Line, and More After Latest Spring Practice was originally published on wibc.com