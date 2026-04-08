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Inside the 2026 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler’s Insights, The Beast, a...

Inside the 2026 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler’s Insights, The Beast, and Rising Stars

Explore Dane Brugler's 2026 NFL Draft insights, featuring his 600+ page guide, The Beast, standout prospects, and predictions for top picks and team strategies.

Published on April 8, 2026

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Inside the 2026 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler’s Insights, The Beast, and Rising Stars

As our community gears up for the 2026 NFL Draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler joined The Fan Morning Show to drop major insights.

He just released his legendary draft guide, The Beast.

This year, the comprehensive guide empowers fans with an unprecedented 600-plus pages celebrating more than 2,700 verified player profiles.

Brugler highlighted standout Omar Cooper Jr., ranking him as a top-five wide receiver.

Thanks to his elite lower-body strength and ability to fight for hidden yards, Brugler firmly believes Cooper will not last past the first round.

For the Indianapolis Colts picking at 47th overall, the draft board looks incredibly promising.

RELATED | Kevin Bowen’s 2025 Colts Mock Draft

RELATED | Colts Positional Mock Draft For 2026

Brugler noted deep talent pools at both defensive end and linebacker.

He pointed out versatile athletes like Anthony Hill Jr. as strong candidates to safely reach day two and bolster the team’s defensive core.

At the quarterback position, Brugler broke down a few fascinating prospects.

He described Ty Simpson as a complicated player who shows flashes of high-level potential but struggles with consistency due to limited starting experience.

On the other hand, Fernando Mendoza remains the draft’s biggest riser.

Brugler initially ranked Mendoza 19th before the season began.

After an unforgettable championship run, he now views Mendoza as the undeniable No. 1 overall pick destined for Las Vegas.

To deliver this massive amount of content, Brugler takes only a brief family break in May before diving straight into next year’s guide.

We celebrate that relentless dedication, giving us everything we need to enjoy the inclusive draft journey together.

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