Six Storylines For Colts Offseason Program

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – Off-season vacation is nearly over for the Colts. Shane Steichen’s 4th season as Colts head coach will begin to take shape on Tuesday (April 21st) as the team reconvenes for their 8-week voluntary offseason program. Here are 6 storylines I’ll be watching:

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty What Is The Kenny Moore II Trade Request Fallout? This recent news item brings several more questions to the Colts situation. Do the Colts trade Moore II? What do they get in return? If so, who replaces Moore II at cornerback? With 2 more captains potentially gone, who are the new leaders in that area? What would a trade mean for the team’s cornerback attention in the draft? Moore II has been a mainstay for 111 starts since joining the Colts just prior to the 2017 season. But the arrival of Lou Anarumo seemed to start a slight splintering in the ever reliable presence that Moore II has given the Colts.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty What Does Daniel Jones Do? Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. For Daniel Joens and his continued Achilles rehab, let’s fast forward to when the Colts will get on the field for 11-on-11 work this spring. They will hold those (non full-padded) offense vs. defense sessions May 26, 28, 29 and June 1, 2, 4, before a mandatory three-day minicamp June 9-11. So that would be about 5 and a half months removed from Jones tearing his Achilles. Would the veteran quarterback be able to do anything in a red jersey during those 11-on-11 sessions? Jones is doing some throwing, but the expectation is Riley Leonard will be the team’s QB1 for the spring period. But the Colts still believe Jones will be ready for the season opener come September.

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty Who Emerges At Linebacker? From last year, the Colts have lost 2,063 snaps at linebacker (Zaire Franklin, Germaine Pratt, Joe Bachie, Cam McGrone, Chad Muma, Buddy Johnson, Segun Olubi). That means only 159 snaps return with 157 of those from Austin Ajiake and 2 for Jaylon Carlies. It’s quite the turnover at the second level of the Lou Anarumo’s defense. While the expectation is the Colts will spend a decently high pick at linebacker in the draft, the spring also will allow time for someone to emerge, a la Joe Bachie last offseason. Currently, this is the list of linebackers on the Colts roster: Austin Aiiake, John Bullock, Jaylon Carlies, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joseph Vaughn, Devin Veresuk.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Anthony Richardson Show Up? The Colts don’t typically have much spring drama when it comes to a player showing up or not for the voluntary portion. But what about Anthony Richardson, who has requested a trade? Will Richardson show up for spring work, which is voluntary (the only mandatory portion of the offseason is a minicamp from June 9-11)? Clarity on his status leaguewide might get some clearance around the draft, which takes place April 23-25. Given Richardson being the team’s highest draft pick since Andrew Luck in 2012, this storyline is there as the inevitable end seems to be nearing a divorce.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Any New Leaders Emerge? Former captains in Kenny Moore II, Michael Pittman Jr. and Zaire Franklin are no longer in Indy. So the Colts will be having some turnover in the leadership department. The team’s 5 captains from last year were as followed: Franklin, DeForest Buckner, Daniel Jones, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson. Under this core leadership group, the Colts have been unable to get over the hump in a 5-year playoff drought. Would finding some new leaders be welcomed at all?

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Who Replaces Multi-Year Starters? This has been an offseason unlike any other for Chris Ballard. It’s not “run it back” because the Colts have to replace some extremely notable players that Ballard has drafted and re-signed. Gone are 6 players that had 496 career starts for the Colts: Braden Smith, Michael Pittman Jr, Kwity Paye, Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Nick Cross. With how the offseason has unfolded, the 5 new starters for the guys above will have to come from some in-house guys. And the spring is a golden opportunity for some of these under the radar Colts to put together a strong early off-season impression on the coaching staff.