Colts 90-Man Roster Entering 2026 NFL Draft

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – We are nearing more additions to the Colts roster as the team is about to reconvene for their first offseason work of 2026. You will see the Colts current roster (76 guys) likely grow to 90 following the NFL Draft (April 23-25) and the undrafted free agency class that follow. Fow now, let’s go through a position-by-position look at the team’s current roster:

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Quarterbacks (4): Seth Henigan, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Bowen’s Analysis: With an expected departure of Richardson, and Jones still working his way back into the 11-on-11 reps, the Colts could use another arm in the spring period.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Running Backs (3): Ulsseys Bentley IV, DJ Giddens, Jonathan Taylor Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Bowen’s Analysis : This is a very small number of running backs, so look for several additions here. Tyler Goodson joined the Falcons in free agency and veteran Ameer Abdullah remains a free agent.

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty Wide Receivers (8): Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Coleman Owen, Eli Pancol, Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Bowen’s Analysis : We will get a draft answer on how serious the Colts want to replace Michael Pittman Jr. So far, it looks like the Colts are thinking more in numbers than with a serious resource. But do we see a Round 2 or 3 draft choice at receiver?

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty Tight Ends (6): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Carson Towt, Tyler Warren Bowen’s Analysis : The Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree this offseason. That means a virtually untouched tight end room.

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty Offensive Line (13): Tanor Bortolini, Blake Freeland, Matt Goncalves, LaDarius Henderson, Bayron Matos, Jimmy Morrissey, Bill Murray, Quenton Nelson, Josh Sills, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis, Dalton Tucker, Jack Wilson Bowen’s Analysis : The starting 5 up front is expected to come from the group above, but the depth questions are there. Knowing Chris Ballard, a mid-round pick along the offensive line is something that will probably occur.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Defensive Line (13): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Viliami Fehoko Jr., Arden Key, Laiatu Latu, Durell Nchami, Derek Nnadi, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, JT Tuimoloau, Colby Wooden Bowen’s Analysis : Numbers are always there along the defensive line under Chris Ballard. But the Colts could definitely use another highly-invested defensive end dart. That has to come in the draft.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Linebackers (6): Austin Aiiake, John Bullock, Jaylon Carlies, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joseph Vaughn, Devin Veresuk Bowen’s Analysis : Do you have multiple starting linebackers for 2026 on this list? No matter that answer, seeing the Colts taking two linebackers in this year’s draft is more likely than them choosing no linebackers.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Cornerbacks (11): Mekhi Blackmon, Rob Carter Jr., Johnathan Edwards, Wyett Ekeler, Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Jones, Cameron Mitchell, Kenny Moore II, Cam Taylor-Britt, Justin Walley, Charvarius Ward Bowen’s Analysis : That’s a very healthy number of cornerbacks, for now. What would (will?) a trade of Kenny Moore II mean for the draft plan at cornerback? Still, a lot of cornerbacks returned and the Colts did add Cam Taylor-Britt in free agency.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Safeties (8): Cam Bynum, Reuben Lowery III, Ben Nikkel, Jonathan Owens, Daniel Scott, Juanyeh Thomas, Trey Washington, Hunter Wohler Bowen’s Analysis : It will be interesting to see how the Colts view safety in the draft. This group really lacks a clear answer next to Cam Bynum.