Colts Must Keep Swinging At Defensive End

Colts must continue targeting high-end defensive ends despite past draft misses at the position.

Developing young talents like Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau is crucial for the Colts' defensive front.

Addressing the defensive line remains a top priority for the Colts in the 2026 offseason.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Just because the hits haven’t been there at one of the most important positions in football doesn’t mean the bat should be kept on the shoulder.

Once again, the Colts need to keep swinging with premium resources at defensive end.

That’s especially true after the Colts went through a free agency where they weren’t able to nab their top edge rushing target in Trey Hendrickson.

Just go back to what Chris Ballard said at the start of the offseason about where the needs were in 2026.

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“I do think we need to help the defense out more,” Ballard said at his season-ending press conference. “I think our age showed a little bit.

“Our defensive front, we’ve got to add some fuel to the front, and we’ve got to get younger. We’ve got to get faster, unequivocally, on defense.”

Delivering on those words didn’t occur in free agency, as the Colts turned over depth, but are without a clear defensive end starter opposite Laiatu Latu.

Is that answer in the draft, wihere the Colts first selection isn’t until No. 47 overall?

Draft history at defensive end under Ballard is poor.

Investments have been there early in draft, but the returns on those haven’t.

Take a look at the handful of Day 1 or 2 defensive ends Ballard has chosen. Only one (Tyquan Lewis) remained with the team after their rookie contract. And none of those that moved did anything of note at another stop.

Tarell Basham (2017, Round 3):

–Colts (0 starts, 16 games in 2 years): 2.0 sacks

-Other teams (1 starts, 66 games in 5 years): 9.0 sacks

Kemoko Turay (2018, Round 2):

–Colts (3 starts, 41 games in 4 years): 12.0 sacks

-Other teams (0 starts, 3 games in 1 year): 9.0 sacks

Tyquan Lewis (2018, Round 2):

–Colts (20 starts, 80 games in 8 years): 18.0 sacks

-Other teams (0 starts, 0 games in 0 years): Remains a free agent in 2026 offseason.

Ben Banogu (2019, Round 2):

–Colts (0 starts, 50 games in 4 years): 2.5 sacks

-Other teams (0 starts, 0 games): 0.0 sacks

Kwity Paye (2021, Round 1):

–Colts (74 starts, 75 games in 5 years): 30.5 sacks

-Other teams: Signed with Raiders in 2026 offseason

Looking at such a list will make one cringe.

Should Ballard really be allowed to take another swing at that position?

Many would answer that emphatically with a “no.” And that’s understandable.

But the position remains too important to not take another notable swing at it.

No matter who is calling the shots at general manager, the Colts need to see if they find a core edger rusher as they try to continue further development of Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau.