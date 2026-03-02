AI Projects Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Football Career And Gives Player Comparisons

Mendoza's college career showcases accuracy, decision-making, and growing efficiency as a QB.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Here’s a detailed, data-driven prediction of Fernando Mendoza’s potential NFL career, based on his college performance, measurable traits, and expert draft projections as of early 2026.

Fernando Mendoza — College Summary

Mendoza’s college career showcases his efficiency and growth as a quarterback:

2025 (Indiana):

3,535 passing yards

41 TDs, 6 INTs

72.0% completion

182.9 QB rating

2024 (Cal):

3,004 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs

68.7% completion

2023 (Cal):

1,708 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs

63.0% completion

Career Totals:

6,467 yards, 51 TDs, 18 INTs

~67.9% career completion

8.0 yards/attempt — excellent efficiency.

Physical Profile:

Height: ~6’5″

Weight: ~225–236 lbs

Comparable to: NFL QBs like Carson Palmer in size and pocket presence.

NFL Combine / Projection Profile

Mendoza’s combine approach was unique, skipping throwing drills to focus on his pro day with familiar receivers.

Scouting Highlights:

Strengths : Accuracy, decision-making, quick processing, ball placement.

: Accuracy, decision-making, quick processing, ball placement. Weaknesses : Mobility under pressure, operating under center, accuracy drop when flushed.

: Mobility under pressure, operating under center, accuracy drop when flushed. Comparison : Scouts liken him to Carson Palmer for size, intermediate accuracy, and pocket presence.

: Scouts liken him to Carson Palmer for size, intermediate accuracy, and pocket presence. Draft Projection: Many boards project him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2026.

NFL Career Forecast – Breaking down Mendoza’s potential career into phases

Rookie Year Projection

Stats:

Completion %: ~62–65%

Passing Yards: 3,200–3,800

TD/INT: 20–24 TDs / 10–12 INTs

Rushing: ~150–250 yards, a few TDs

Comparison: Early careers of Matt Ryan or Carson Palmer, efficient but adjusting to NFL pacing.

Years 2–5 Projection

Breakout Potential: By Year 3–4, Mendoza could settle into a consistent, efficient starter.

Stats:

Passing Yards: 2,500–4,000 annually

TD/INT: ~25–28 TDs / 8–10 INTs

Completion %: ~64–67%

Playoff Potential: Stronger odds with NFL-tier weapons and coaching.

Comparison: Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr – durable, efficient starters.

Long-Term Career Expectation

Best-Case Scenario:

Franchise QB with multiple playoff appearances.

Consistent 3,800+ yards and 30+ TD seasons.

Leadership becomes a defining trait.

Realistic Tier:

Solid NFL starter, above league average but not Hall of Fame level.

8–10 year career with Pro Bowl alternate chances.

Key Factors for Success

Accuracy Translation: Sustaining his elite college completion rate (~72% in 2025) will be crucial.

Pressure Handling: Improving performance when flushed from the pocket.

System & Coaching: Landing with a QB-friendly coach who emphasizes quick reads and protection.

Supporting Cast: A strong offensive line and weapons will accelerate his development.

Final Projection

Fernando Mendoza is projected to be a long-term NFL starting QB with the potential to:

Be a franchise starter.

Record strong passing yards and solid TD/INT ratios.

Not necessarily become an MVP-level star immediately.

Career Estimate:

8–12+ years

5,000+ career pass completions

300+ career TDs

Regular playoff team leader.

Bottom Line

Fernando Mendoza’s NFL career projection:

Very good starter (Prescott/Goff tier).

Consistent passing yardage across seasons.

Potential playoff leader with strong coaching and support.

30K+ career passing yards and 200+ career TDs.

A strong, reliable franchise QB who could surpass expectations if he hits his ceiling.