Indy 500 Champions Return & Carb Day Concert Lineup

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the massive lines at the airports from leaving Arlington and Sebring and going to Barber. They later talk about the impressive TV ratings from Arlington. They later talk about Counting Crows & Switchfoot being announced as the Carb Day concert lineup and Curt Cignetti being announced as the pace car driver for the 110th Indianapolis 500. They later answer fan questions over Arlington & Long Beach, possible Nolan Siegel mid-season switch, Alex Palou’s onboard cams, and honoring Chuck Norris.

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In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about Helio Castroneves and Takuma Sato returning for the 110th Indianapolis 500 for Meyer Shank Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan respectively. They also talk about the latest on the Indy 500 entry list.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the passing of Long Beach President & CEO Jim Michaelian.