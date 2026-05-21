Top 5 All-Time Kyle Busch Moments
- Busch overcame a devastating injury in 2015 to win that year's Cup Series title, a remarkable comeback story.
- Busch won back-to-back Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019, cementing his status as a modern NASCAR great.
- Busch holds all-time records for wins in the Xfinity and Truck Series, a testament to his unparalleled talent and dominance.
Top 5 All-Time Kyle Busch Moments
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died following a sudden hospitalization amid a severe illness. He was 41. He is survived by his wife Samantha and their two children.
NASCAR said it best:
“Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”
Kyle Busch wasn’t just a driver he was a force of nature. From the moment he burst onto the scene as a teenager, it was clear the sport had something special.
He drove with an urgency and aggression that was impossible to ignore, and whether you loved him or hated him, you watched him. He became the villain fans loved to boo and the champion his “Rowdy Nation” would follow anywhere.
His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age.
He raced with everything he had, every single lap, right up until the very end, he competed in the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17, just four days before his death.
The sport will never be the same without him. Rest easy, Rowdy.
Take a look below at the Top 5 All-Time Kyle Busch Moments.
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1. 2015 NASCAR Cup Series Championship — The Comeback Story
After suffering a devastating leg injury at Daytona early in 2015 that forced him to miss 11 races, Kyle Busch returned mid-season and did the unthinkable, he won the Cup Series championship that very same year.
It remains one of the most remarkable comeback stories in NASCAR history and defined his legacy as a fighter.
2. 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Championship — Back-to-Back Greatness
Busch won the Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019, cementing him as one of the modern era’s true greats.
The 2019 title showed this wasn’t a fluke, he was a dynasty unto himself.
3. Becoming the All-Time Xfinity Series Wins Leader
Busch recorded 102 victories in what is now called the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, an all-time record that may never be broken.
His dominance in the Xfinity Series was so complete it became the stuff of legend, and drew both admiration and controversy as Cup drivers taking on younger competition.
4. Record-Setting Truck Series Dominance
Busch won 69 Craftsman Truck Series races, also a record.
Combined with his Xfinity wins, he holds the all-time wins record in two of NASCAR’s three national series, an achievement that may stand forever.
5. 63 Cup Series Wins — A Place Among the All-Time Greats
Busch won 63 Cup Series races, a figure that ranks ninth on the circuit’s all-time win list, and was still actively racing and competing at the time of his death.
He was in his 22nd full-time season in NASCAR’s top division.
A future Hall of Famer who never stopped pushing.
Top 5 All-Time Kyle Busch Moments was originally published on wfnz.com