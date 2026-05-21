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Top 5 All-Time Kyle Busch Moments

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died following a sudden hospitalization amid a severe illness. He was 41. He is survived by his wife Samantha and their two children.

NASCAR said it best:

“Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

Kyle Busch wasn’t just a driver he was a force of nature. From the moment he burst onto the scene as a teenager, it was clear the sport had something special.

He drove with an urgency and aggression that was impossible to ignore, and whether you loved him or hated him, you watched him. He became the villain fans loved to boo and the champion his “Rowdy Nation” would follow anywhere.

His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age.

He raced with everything he had, every single lap, right up until the very end, he competed in the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17, just four days before his death.

The sport will never be the same without him. Rest easy, Rowdy.

Take a look below at the Top 5 All-Time Kyle Busch Moments.

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1. 2015 NASCAR Cup Series Championship — The Comeback Story

After suffering a devastating leg injury at Daytona early in 2015 that forced him to miss 11 races, Kyle Busch returned mid-season and did the unthinkable, he won the Cup Series championship that very same year.

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It remains one of the most remarkable comeback stories in NASCAR history and defined his legacy as a fighter.