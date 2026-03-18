Did Colts Find New Starting Linebacker In Akeem Davis-Gaither?

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – History with Lou Anarumo has been quite a familiar theme with recent Colts defensive signings.

Another one came in the form of veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who signed with the Colts on Wednesday afternoon, and someone who might just be a starting linebacker in his reunion with Anarumo.

Davis-Gather was a 4th round draft pick by the Bengals in 2020.

That was with Anarumo serving as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator. In 5 years with Anarumo in Cincy, Davis-Gather was mostly a rotational/special teams linebacker (started 11 games).

In Indy, with Zaire Franklin traded to the Packers and veteran Germaine Pratt still a free agent, the Colts were in need of linebacker help.

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Chris Ballard’s draft history at linebacker has been outstanding, but a veteran voice with scheme familiarity makes complete sense, especially with Anarumo offering a more diverse defensive approach than predecessor Gus Bradley.

Last year in Arizona, Davis-Gaither got his most starting run, in the lineup for 13 games.

Could the Colts be viewing linebacker in 2026 as some combination of Davis-Gaither, a third year of Jaylon Carlies and then a Day 2 draft pick (Round 2 or 3) next month?

The Colts have been uber active in free agency this offseason, much more so from the quantity department though versus high-end quality.

But this is a signing that could very well be a Week 1 starter, especially when you note how much Anarumo is a fan of the guys he has history coaching.