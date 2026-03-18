Listen Live
Close

Exclusive

Alec Pierce Talks Colts Commitment, Chemistry with Daniel Jones, and Brother’s Move to Purdue
Colts Coverage

Did Colts Find New Starting Linebacker In Akeem Davis-Gaither?

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

INDIANAPOLISHistory with Lou Anarumo has been quite a familiar theme with recent Colts defensive signings.

Another one came in the form of veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who signed with the Colts on Wednesday afternoon, and someone who might just be a starting linebacker in his reunion with Anarumo.

Davis-Gather was a 4th round draft pick by the Bengals in 2020.

That was with Anarumo serving as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator. In 5 years with Anarumo in Cincy, Davis-Gather was mostly a rotational/special teams linebacker (started 11 games).

In Indy, with Zaire Franklin traded to the Packers and veteran Germaine Pratt still a free agent, the Colts were in need of linebacker help.

Chris Ballard’s draft history at linebacker has been outstanding, but a veteran voice with scheme familiarity makes complete sense, especially with Anarumo offering a more diverse defensive approach than predecessor Gus Bradley.

Last year in Arizona, Davis-Gaither got his most starting run, in the lineup for 13 games.

Could the Colts be viewing linebacker in 2026 as some combination of Davis-Gaither, a third year of Jaylon Carlies and then a Day 2 draft pick (Round 2 or 3) next month?

The Colts have been uber active in free agency this offseason, much more so from the quantity department though versus high-end quality.

But this is a signing that could very well be a Week 1 starter, especially when you note how much Anarumo is a fan of the guys he has history coaching.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Midwest Regional
69 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

LSU v Iowa
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Woman March Madness Bracket Names

NFL: NOV 03 Colts at Vikings
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Updating Colts 2026 Free Agents Additions And Departures

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Indiana v Maryland
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close