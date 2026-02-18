Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Competing in the men’s team sprint freestyle, Ogden and Schumacher battled through exhaustion and fierce competition to bring home the silver medal.

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, this dynamic duo showed the world that Team USA isn’t just here to participate; we’re here to dominate.

Competing in the men’s team sprint freestyle, Ogden and Schumacher battled through exhaustion and fierce competition to bring home the silver medal.

The race was a nail-biter that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The pair finished with a time of 18:30.3, just 1.4 seconds behind the powerhouse team from Norway.

In a sport where every millisecond counts, staying that close to the favorites is a massive statement.

It wasn’t just a race; it was a testament to grinding until the very last second.

For Ogden, this is becoming a habit, he’s now stacking silver, having already claimed one earlier in the Games.

But this team win feels special.

It signals a shift for U.S. cross-country skiing, proving that our athletes can stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
Snowboard - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympicl: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Winter Olympics 2026
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Freestyle Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 11
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
20 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

20 Photos Of Dutch Olympic Speedskater And Jake Paul’s Fiancée, Jutta Leerdam

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2026

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close