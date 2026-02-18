Source: picture alliance / Getty

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, this dynamic duo showed the world that Team USA isn’t just here to participate; we’re here to dominate.

Competing in the men’s team sprint freestyle, Ogden and Schumacher battled through exhaustion and fierce competition to bring home the silver medal.

The race was a nail-biter that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The pair finished with a time of 18:30.3, just 1.4 seconds behind the powerhouse team from Norway.

In a sport where every millisecond counts, staying that close to the favorites is a massive statement.

It wasn’t just a race; it was a testament to grinding until the very last second.

For Ogden, this is becoming a habit, he’s now stacking silver, having already claimed one earlier in the Games.

But this team win feels special.

It signals a shift for U.S. cross-country skiing, proving that our athletes can stand toe-to-toe with the world’s best.