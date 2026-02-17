Listen Live
Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

These women have redefined what it means to pursue greatness, proving that passion and perseverance can coexist with the joys and demands of raising a family.

Published on February 17, 2026

  • Moms balancing demanding athletic careers and family life, proving passion and perseverance can coexist
  • Diverse group of athletes, from Paralympians to Olympians, sharing their journeys of resilience and determination
  • Mothers finding motivation in their children, using their platforms to inspire the next generation
Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

The 2026 Winter Olympics are not just a showcase of athletic excellence but also a celebration of resilience, determination, and the power of balancing life’s greatest roles.

Among the incredible athletes representing Team USA, a group of inspiring moms stands out not only for their world-class performances but also for their ability to navigate the challenges of motherhood while competing at the highest level.

These women have redefined what it means to pursue greatness, proving that passion and perseverance can coexist with the joys and demands of raising a family.

Take a look below at Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

1. Kendall Coyne Schofield (Ice Hockey)

  • Achievements: Four-time Olympian with three Olympic medals (1 gold, 2 silver).
  • Journey: Competing for the first time as a mom, Kendall welcomed her son in 2023. She continues to redefine what it means to be a “hockey mom,” balancing motherhood and her passion for the sport.

2. Brenna Huckaby (Snowboarding)

  • Achievements: Paralympic snowboarder with four medals (3 gold, 1 bronze).
  • Journey: Mom to Lilah (9) and Sloan (5), Brenna is excited to share her journey with her kids, showing them the importance of pursuing big goals while balancing family life.

3. Elana Meyers Taylor (Bobsledding)

  • Achievements: Most decorated woman in bobsled history with five Olympic medals (3 silver, 2 bronze).
  • Journey: Heading to her fifth Olympics, Elana is a mom to two boys, Nico and Noah. She finds motivation in her children and has traveled the world with them, showing them the value of perseverance.

4. Kaillie Humphries (Bobsledding)

  • Achievements: Four-time Olympic medalist in bobsled (two-woman and monobob events).
  • Journey: After welcoming her son Aulden in 2024, Kaillie has embraced “mom strength,” feeling stronger and more empowered as she returns to competition.

5. Tara and Tabitha Peterson (Curling)

  • Achievements: Veteran Olympic curlers and sisters.
  • Journey: Tara, a dentist and mom to Eddie, and Tabitha, a pharmacist and mom to Noelle, have been teammates since 2019. They balance their professional careers, motherhood, and Olympic aspirations.

6. Jasmine Jones (Bobsledding)

  • Achievements: Former track star and World Cup bronze medalist.
  • Journey: As a single mom to her daughter Jade, Jasmine relies on her support network at the Olympic Training Center. She celebrates being both a mom and an athlete, showing her daughter the power of determination.

7. Laura Dwyer (Wheelchair Curling)

  • Achievements: Competed in multiple world championships and now heading to the Olympics.
  • Journey: Mom to two sons, Crandon (a U.S. Marine) and Thomas (a college football player), Laura has trained for five years to achieve her Olympic dream.

8. Kelly Curtis (Skeleton)

  • Achievements: Competing in her second Olympics.
  • Journey: Kelly welcomed her daughter Maeve in 2023 and describes motherhood as her favorite chapter. She finds joy in balancing her sport and family life.

9. Oyuna Uranchimeg (Wheelchair Curling)

  • Achievements: Paralympian who debuted in 2022.
  • Journey: Starting curling at age 43, Oyuna is a mom to two children. She hopes to inspire her kids by showing them the value of setting and achieving goals.

These inspiring women are redefining what it means to be both elite athletes and dedicated mothers.

Their journeys showcase resilience, strength, and the power of pursuing dreams while embracing motherhood.

Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

