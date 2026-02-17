Listen Live
Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women’s Monobob

At 40 years old, the bobsled icon slid her way to a bronze medal in the Women's Monobob at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, capturing her fifth career Olympic medal.

Published on February 16, 2026

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster continues to redefine what is possible on the ice.

At 40 years old, the bobsled icon slid her way to a bronze medal in the Women’s Monobob at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, capturing her fifth career Olympic medal.

This podium finish is about so much more than hardware; it is a celebration of longevity, motherhood, and sheer grit.

Less than two years after welcoming her first child, Humphries Armbruster returned to the most elite stage in winter sports and proved she hasn’t lost a step.

She stood on that podium not just as an athlete, but as a mother who refused to believe that starting a family meant the end of her reign.

“You get a lot of people that like to write you off as soon as you reach 40,” she said after the race. “It’s all downhill from there is what you hear.” But today, she silenced those critics.

Throughout the competition, she remained a fierce contender.

Sitting in third place going into the final heat, she held her nerve on the icy track, crossing the finish line with a time of 3 minutes, 58.05 seconds.

