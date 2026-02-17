Listen Live
Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History Wit...

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History With Gold Medal Run

At 41 years old, Elana Meyers Taylor owned the moment, capturing her first-ever Olympic gold medal after already being well decorated.

Published on February 16, 2026

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History With Gold Medal Run

Elana Meyers Taylor has done it.

At 41 years old, the legendary bobsledder didn’t just show up to the 2026 Winter Games—she owned the moment, capturing her first-ever Olympic gold medal in the Women’s Monobob.

With this victory, she makes history as the oldest American woman to win gold at a Winter Olympics, proving that excellence has no expiration date.

For years, we have watched Meyers Taylor pour her heart into this sport.

She has battled through career-threatening concussions, navigated the journey of motherhood while raising two special-needs children, and faced down every doubt with grace and grit.

This gold isn’t just a medal; it is a testament to the power of resilience and the strength of a mother who refused to give up on her dreams.

Her final run was nothing short of spectacular.

Trailing behind Germany’s Laura Nolte, Meyers Taylor delivered a clutch performance, clocking a four-run total of 3 minutes, 57.93 seconds to secure the top spot on the podium.

When she crossed the finish line and saw the result, the emotion was raw and beautiful—tears, a fist pump to the sky, and the American flag draped around her shoulders.

This win brings her career total to six Olympic medals, tying speedskater Bonnie Blair for the most by a U.S. woman in Winter Olympic history.

Elana Meyers Taylor has long been a voice for diversity and representation in winter sports, and today, she stands alone at the summit.

This is what a champion looks like.

