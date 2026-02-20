2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Tyquan Lewis

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 23: Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) looks to the sidelines during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts on December 23, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Are the Colts bound to move on from one of their longest tenured Colts defenders?

This has been a rather annual question when it comes to Tyquan Lewis.

Back in 2018, Lewis was a 2nd round pick of the Colts.

Once Lewis’ rookie contract ended following the 2021 campaign, he has gone on to sign 3 more contracts with the Colts.

The three deals were a one-year contract in March 2022, another of the same length following March and then a 2-year deal in 2024.

It’s that final 2-year contract which has run out, with the 31-year-old Lewis hitting free agency again.

Injuries have largely defined Lewis’ career. These are the games missed for Lewis in his 8 NFL seasons: (8 of 16; 7 of 16; 0 of 16; 9 of 17; 10 of 17; 0 of 17; 7 of 17; 4 of 17).

That’s 45 missed games, or an average of 5-plus each season.

When healthy, Lewis has typically been a productive and versatile option. Although that production has waned a bit in recent years.

The 36 percent of defensive snaps played by Lewis last season was the smallest of his career with the Colts.

If the Colts are serious about getting younger defensively, it’s hard to see how an aging Lewis fits into that package, at anything more than a vet minimum deal, competing for a roster spot.