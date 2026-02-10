Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross...

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Ben Ogden made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning a silver medal in the men’s cross-country skiing sprint.

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cross-Country Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Milan Cortina, Italy – Ben Ogden made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, earning a silver medal in the men’s cross-country skiing sprint.

This marks the first Olympic medal for a U.S. male cross-country skier in 50 years, following Bill Koch’s silver in the 50km classic at the 1976 Innsbruck Games.

Ogden’s remarkable performance saw him finish with a time of 3:40, just one second behind Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who claimed gold.

Klaebo, a dominant force in the sport, secured his seventh Olympic gold medal.

RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Norway’s Oskar Opstad Vike rounded out the podium with bronze in his Olympic debut.

The path to Ogden’s silver was anything but easy.

He advanced through the qualifying round, quarterfinals, and semifinals to reach the final heat of six competitors.

Ogden’s strong classic technique and strategic racing helped him secure second place in the final, narrowly edging out competitors in a thrilling finish.

Ogden, a Vermont native, grew up in the Bill Koch Youth Ski League, named after the last American man to medal in cross-country skiing.

Reflecting on his achievement, Ogden said:

“It’s an unbelievable dream come true. Everybody who races dreams of being on an Olympic podium.”

This silver medal is a significant milestone for Team USA, which has struggled to make an impact in men’s cross-country skiing for decades.

Ogden’s success adds to the growing legacy of American skiers, including Jessie Diggins, who has won three Olympic medals on the women’s side.

Ogden’s historic achievement not only ends a half-century drought but also inspires a new generation of American cross-country skiers to dream big on the world stage.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Winter Olympics Coverage
FREESTYLE SKIING-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-PODIUM
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Cross-Country Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Figure Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
5 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

Alpine Skiing - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 4
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jackie Wiles And Paula Moltzan Win Bronze In Women’s Alpine Skiing Team Combined

Curling - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

USA Advances To First-Ever Gold Medal Game In Mixed Doubles Curling

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

41 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
22 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close