2026 Winter Olympics

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women's Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics

Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics

Racing down the iconic Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Johnson clocked a winning time of 1:36.10, securing her first Olympic medal.

Published on February 8, 2026

SKI ALPINE-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-PODIUM
Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty



Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Breezy Johnson has claimed gold in the women’s downhill event at the 2026 Winter Olympics.



The victory was especially poignant for Johnson, who overcame a devastating crash on the same course four years ago that derailed her 2022 Olympic dreams.

The race was not without drama, as Alpine legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a crash during her run, marking a heartbreaking end to her Olympic journey.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Emma Aicher took silver, finishing just 0.04 seconds behind Johnson, and Italy’s Sofia Goggia delighted the home crowd with a bronze medal performance.

Watch Breezy Johnson’s gold medal performance below.

