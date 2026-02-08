Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter...
Breezy Johnson Wins Gold In Women’s Downhill At 2026 Winter Olympics
Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy – Breezy Johnson has claimed gold in the women’s downhill event at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Racing down the iconic Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Johnson clocked a winning time of 1:36.10, securing her first Olympic medal.
The victory was especially poignant for Johnson, who overcame a devastating crash on the same course four years ago that derailed her 2022 Olympic dreams.
The race was not without drama, as Alpine legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a crash during her run, marking a heartbreaking end to her Olympic journey.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Emma Aicher took silver, finishing just 0.04 seconds behind Johnson, and Italy’s Sofia Goggia delighted the home crowd with a bronze medal performance.
Watch Breezy Johnson’s gold medal performance below.