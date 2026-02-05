13 NFL Players From Indiana That Have Played in a Super Bowl Carson Steele | Super Bowl LIX Source: Perry Knotts / Getty Carson is from Greenwood, IN. He dominated Indiana high school football, winning Mr. Football in 2020. Starred at Ball State and later UCLA. Went undrafted but grinded through camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. Made the 53-man roster—and appeared in Super Bowl LIX as a rookie. He now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles as a fullback.

Herana-Daze Jones | Super Bowl XLIV Source: Getty Images / Getty Jones played college football at Indiana University for the Indiana Hoosiers. He was a four-year starter and finished his Hoosiers career fourth all-time in total tackles with 342 stops. As a senior, he led the team with 110 tackles, ranking high in the Big Ten and earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. After going undrafted in 2005, Jones was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent time with several NFL teams, including the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals. Jones was part of the New Orleans Saints organization in 2009, around the time the team won

George Karlaftis | Super Bowl LVII Source: Cooper Neill / Getty George Karlaftis' journey to the Super Bowl is particularly remarkable. Born in Athens, Greece, Karlaftis moved to Indiana as a child and quickly developed into one of the most dominant high school football players in the state at West Lafayette High School. His success continued at Purdue University, where he established himself as a premier pass rusher in the Big Ten. Drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Karlaftis has lived up to expectations, becoming a crucial part of Kansas City's defensive front. His breakout performance in the AFC Divisional Round against the Texans, where he recorded three sacks, was instrumental in propelling the Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl appearance.

Drue Tranquill | Super Bowl LIX Source: Perry Knotts / Getty Drue Tranquill is another Indiana native making waves in Super Bowl LIX. A graduate of Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tranquill played college football at Notre Dame, where he was a standout linebacker and team captain. After being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, he became known for his versatility, leadership, and ability to make plays all over the field. Tranquill joined the Chiefs in 2023 and has been a key contributor to their defense, helping to solidify the linebacker corps. His intelligence and playmaking ability make him an essential piece of Kansas City’s championship aspirations.

Dan Stryzinski | Super Bowl XXXIII Source: George Gojkovich / Getty He grew up in Vincennes, Indiana. He attended Lincoln High School in Vincennes, where he played multiple positions in football (including quarterback, defensive back, wide receiver, and punter) and also starred in basketball. Stryzinski played college football at Indiana University for the Indiana Hoosiers. At Indiana, he was a standout punter, twice earning All-Big Ten honors and leaving with one of the school’s top punting averages. Stryzinski was undrafted in 1988 but went on to have a 14-season career as a punter in the NFL. He played for multiple teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets. He punted for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII

Played college football at Indiana University for the Indiana Hoosiers football team. He was selected in the 5th round of the 1995 NFL Draft (161st overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for the Arizona Cardinals (1995–1996), Pittsburgh Steelers (1998–1999), and Buffalo Bills (2001). During his career he played 58 NFL games with several teams, recording defensive stats including tackles and a sack during his career. Lance Brown was on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster during the 1995 season when the team advanced to Super Bowl XXX (January 28, 1996) versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Courtney Roby | Super Bowl XLIV Source: Diamond Images / Getty He is a former NFL wide receiver and kick return specialist born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He starred at North Central High School before playing college football at Indiana University, where he became one of the most productive receivers in school history and served as a team captain. Roby was selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and went on to play for the Titans, Bengals, Colts, Saints, and Falcons. Best known for his speed and impact on special teams, he was a key kickoff returner for the New Orleans Saints and won Super Bowl XLIV during the 2009 season.

Eric Moore | Super Bowl XXV Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Is a former NFL offensive lineman who played college football at Indiana University before going on to a professional career in the NFL. After starring as a lineman for the Hoosiers, Moore played in the league during the late 1980s and early 1990s, including time with the New York Giants. He was a member of the Giants team that won Super Bowl XXV following the 1990 season, earning a Super Bowl ring. Moore is part of the group of Indiana University players who reached the sport’s biggest stage through toughness and consistency in the trenches.

Trent Green | Super Bowl XXXIV Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Is a former NFL quarterback who played college football at Indiana University, where he set multiple passing records for the Hoosiers. After going undrafted, he built a long and successful professional career by persevering as a backup before becoming a starter. Green played for several teams, most notably the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Redskins. He was the starting quarterback for Washington during the 1998 season and later became a Pro Bowl quarterback with Kansas City, known for his accuracy and leadership. Green was a member of the Rams team that won Super Bowl XXXIV, earning a Super Bowl ring early in his NFL career.

Tom Nowatzke | Super Bowl V Source: Focus On Sport / Getty Is a former NFL fullback who played college football at Indiana University, where he was a standout performer for the Hoosiers in the early 1960s. After college, he played professionally for the Baltimore Colts, becoming a reliable power runner and blocker in their offense. Nowatzke was a member of the Colts team that won Super Bowl V, earning a Super Bowl championship during the 1970 season. Known for his toughness and versatility, he is remembered as one of the Indiana University players to reach and succeed on football’s biggest stage.

Cody Latimer | Super Bowl L Source: UFL / Getty Is a former NFL wide receiver who played college football at Indiana University, where he emerged as a big, physical target and became one of the Hoosiers’ top offensive weapons. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Latimer was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent four seasons in Denver and was part of the team that won Super Bowl 50, earning a championship ring. Latimer later played for the New York Giants and Washington, and he was known throughout his career for his size, blocking ability, and willingness to play a tough, physical style of football.