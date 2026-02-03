Listen Live
Close
Sports

Will The Pacers Trade Bennedict Mathurin?

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat
Source: Tomas Diniz Santos / Getty

The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and there is plenty of chatter on just how active the Pacers will be. 

Indiana is clearly in the market for a center after Myles Turner’s departure to Milwaukee in the offseason. There have been several names floated as possible trade targets, including Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton, and New Orleans’ Yves Missi. There has also been lots of speculation on who the Pacers might give up getting that center. Possibilities include Jarace Walker, Isaiah Jackson, and most notably Bennedict Mathurin. 

Mathurin is averaging 17.8 points and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.3% overall and 37.2% from beyond the arc in a season that has seen his workload increase in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. Between his production, his upcoming entrance into restricted free agency, and the overall questions about his long-term fit with the Pacers once Haliburton comes back, he seems like an obvious piece to include in any deal the Pacers might make. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Dustin Dopirak of the IndyStar gave a quick update on the Pacers and who they might be targeting via trade. Listen to that and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

New Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan podacst
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close