Caitlin Clark Takes the SNL Spotlight!

Caitlin Clark is taking her talents from the hardwood to the small screen, joining NBC’s newly relaunched “Sunday Night Basketball” as a special contributor.

Published on February 1, 2026

Caitlin Clark on Saturday Night Live
Source: SNL Getty

Indianapolis, IN — On February 1, 2026, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is taking her talents from the hardwood to the small screen, joining NBC’s newly relaunched “Sunday Night Basketball” as a special contributor. The first episode featuring Clark airs tonight during the highly anticipated New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup.

Clark, known for her skills on the court and her infectious charisma off it, will provide insights, analysis, and behind-the-scenes commentary as part of NBC’s fresh approach to pregame coverage. This marks a major step in the Hoosier star’s expanding media presence and highlights her growing influence beyond professional basketball.

“Transitioning into this role is incredibly exciting,” Clark said in a statement. “I’ve always loved breaking down the game, and to be able to share that with fans nationwide is a dream come true.”

Fans can expect Clark’s signature energy and keen basketball IQ to shine as she offers commentary on everything from player strategies to game-day storylines. With her combination of on-court expertise and engaging personality, Clark is poised to bring a new flavor to NBC’s broadcast, making pregame coverage both insightful and fun.

Clark’s move to NBC continues a trend of athletes seamlessly branching into media, and for Indiana fans, it’s a proud moment seeing one of the state’s brightest sports stars step onto a national stage in a whole new way.

Whether you’re a Fever fan, a basketball enthusiast, or simply someone who loves seeing Hoosier talent make waves, Clark’s big-screen debut is one to watch tonight.

