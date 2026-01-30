Listen Live
Trinity Rodman, a rising star in women's soccer, has quickly made a name for herself as one of the sport's most dynamic and talented players.

Trinity Rodman, a rising star in women’s soccer, has quickly made a name for herself as one of the sport’s most dynamic and talented players.

The daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, Trinity has carved her own path, showcasing exceptional skill, speed, and versatility on the field.

At just 23 years old, she has already become a key player for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL and a standout for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Rodman’s career highlights include being the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL in 2021 and earning the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

Known for her electrifying goals and playmaking ability, she has also been instrumental in the U.S. team’s recent campaigns, including their preparation for the 2026 Olympics.

Off the field, Trinity has embraced her role as a trailblazer, using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and inspire the next generation of athletes.

With her combination of talent, charisma, and drive, Rodman is poised to be a defining figure in women’s soccer for years to come.

Take a look below at 10 Photos Of Women’s Soccer Superstar, Trinity Rodman.

