Richardson's 5th-year option declined, entering contract year with Colts.

Colts view Riley Leonard as next QB, Richardson behind on depth chart.

Colts must decide whether to release, trade or retain Richardson this season.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Report: Anthony Richardson Sr. Reports To Colts Offseason Program

INDIANAPOLIS – We have had some recent action in the Anthony Richardson Sr. situation, although finality to it all remains an unanswered question.

On Monday, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that Richardson has shown up for the Colts offseason program, after missing the first two weeks of the voluntary spring sessions.

The Colts have now entered Phase II of their spring offseason program, which allows for players to hit the field for offense install, but the 11-on-11 portion of this time of year is still three weeks away.

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In the last week, the other actionable item to note on Richardson came from the Colts not picking up their 5th year team option. That means Richardson is officially in a contract year, with the Colts declining a more than $22 million contract for the ’27 season. Richardson is one of the few 2023 draftees to be taken in the top-15, and yet that team not exercising the rookie contract for 2027.

The now multi-month trade request from Richardson comes at a bit of an interesting time for the Colts quarterback room.

A healthy Daniel Jones is the obvious starter, but he’s still in the midst of rehabbing a torn Achilles. And the injury history of Jones indicates it’s probably wise for the Colts to invest in the depth at that position.

For now, Riley Leonard is viewed as the team’s next quarterback up. Leonard was a 6th round pick in 2025, but did have a nice 6-quarter playing sample size in rookie action last year.

The Colts have made it pretty clear they view Leonard well above Richardson on any hypothetical off-season depth chart.

Seth Henigan, who joined the Colts late last season, is the only other healthy quarterback currently on the roster. The Colts didn’t spend any of their 8 draft pick on a quarterback.

Following the draft, Chris Ballard didn’t sound too surprised when asked if he thought there would be more league-wide interest in teams wanting Richardson and/or Kenny Moore II.

“Nothing surprises me anymore,” the Colts GM said. “We have a little patience here and see what happens. I mean, I think I talked to a lot of you all about it for a long time at the Owners Meetings. So, we’ll just kind of let it play, out as it does over time.”

When asked, Ballard said he “didn’t know” if Richardson would show up to the team’s offseason program the following week.

Well, another week later, and Richardson is now in Indy with his teammates.

Reminder, the only mandatory part of the spring offseason program comes June 9-11, when the Colts hold their minicamp.

In this continued trade request story, there doesn’t appear to be a hard deadline approaching at all.

Although when NFL teams start OTAs later this month, it would be very beneficial for Richardson to be with the team he expects to be playing for in 2026. Conversely, if the Colts are planning to add another QB, it would also be helpful to their situation to have that player participating in the 11-on-11 portion of the offseason.

Debating the “downside” of the Colts retaining Richardson through the end of this season is a polarizing one.

Given the Colts are sitting around $25 million in cap space in early May, moving Richardson for another handful of million in cap doesn’t seem like top priority.

And the Colts also can’t ignore the injury history of their QB room. That obviously includes Jones, potentially Richardson and even Leonard missed some valuable time during his collegiate days.

Would keeping Richardson around be a distraction?

Perhaps, but that seems a tad unfair to Richardson and how he’s handled disagreements with the team.

At this point, the Colts seem like they must decide if they will release Richardson, or try once again to trade him for some late-round pick. Keeping him runs the risk of losing him next offseason for little (nothing?) in return. Granted, that idea of netting a notable piece back in trade seems to be a longshot at this point.

The Colts will hold a media availability later this week, with Shane Steichen scheduled to talk on Friday during the team’s rookie minicamp.