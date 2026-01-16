Voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer Previews IU-Miami!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

We are just a few days away from IU’s showdown with Miami in the National Championship Game!

The Hoosiers will take the field against the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for around 7:30pm. Indiana is heading into the matchup favored by over a touchdown, but they will still have their hands full against a talented Miami team that features some premier talent in the trenches.

During the Friday edition of The Ride With JMV, Don Fischer, voice of the Hoosiers, joined the show! Don and JMV preview the showdown between IU and Miami and give their thoughts on who will come out on top. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!