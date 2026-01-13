Top 5 Things Indiana Must Do To Win The CFB National Championship

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indiana University football team has defied all odds this year, embarking on a historic run that has captivated fans and rewritten the program’s legacy.

Once considered an underdog in the competitive world of college football, the Hoosiers now find themselves on the grandest stage of all, the College Football National Championship.

Facing a formidable opponent in Miami, Indiana has the opportunity to cement its place in history.

But to achieve this monumental feat, the Hoosiers must execute a flawless game plan.

Take a look below at Top 5 Things Indiana Must Do To Win The CFB National Football.

1. Fans Need To Travel Well

Source: CFP / Getty

Indiana’s fanbase has been a driving force behind the team’s success this season, creating electric atmospheres both at home and on the road.

For the championship game, the Hoosiers need their fans to show up in full force, turning the stadium into a sea of crimson.

A strong fan presence can energize the team, disrupt Miami’s momentum, and provide the emotional boost needed in high-pressure moments.