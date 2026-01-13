Top 5 Things Indiana Needs To Do To Win The CFB National Cha...
Top 5 Things Indiana Must Do To Win The CFB National Championship
The Indiana University football team has defied all odds this year, embarking on a historic run that has captivated fans and rewritten the program’s legacy.
Once considered an underdog in the competitive world of college football, the Hoosiers now find themselves on the grandest stage of all, the College Football National Championship.
Facing a formidable opponent in Miami, Indiana has the opportunity to cement its place in history.
But to achieve this monumental feat, the Hoosiers must execute a flawless game plan.
Take a look below at Top 5 Things Indiana Must Do To Win The CFB National Football.
1. Fans Need To Travel Well
Indiana’s fanbase has been a driving force behind the team’s success this season, creating electric atmospheres both at home and on the road.
For the championship game, the Hoosiers need their fans to show up in full force, turning the stadium into a sea of crimson.
A strong fan presence can energize the team, disrupt Miami’s momentum, and provide the emotional boost needed in high-pressure moments.
2. Get Off to a Hot Start
Momentum is everything in a championship game, and Indiana must set the tone early.
Scoring on their opening drive or forcing a quick three-and-out on defense can put Miami on their heels and give the Hoosiers confidence.
A fast start will also allow Indiana to dictate the pace of the game, forcing Miami to play catch-up rather than sticking to their own game plan.
3. Play the Same Process-Oriented Style of Football They Have All Year Long
Indiana’s success this season has been built on discipline, execution, and a process-oriented approach.
They don’t need to reinvent the wheel for the championship.
Sticking to what has worked, efficient offense, sound defense, and minimizing mistakes will be key.
By focusing on their fundamentals and trusting the system, the Hoosiers can avoid the pitfalls of overthinking or trying to do too much on the big stage.
4. Make Carson Beck Feel Uncomfortable
Miami’s quarterback, Carson Beck, is a talented playmaker, but like any QB, he’s vulnerable under pressure.
Indiana’s defense must prioritize getting to Beck early and often, whether through blitz packages, collapsing the pocket, or disguising coverages.
Forcing him into hurried throws or off-schedule plays can lead to turnovers and disrupt Miami’s offensive rhythm.
5. Dominate the Run Game with Black & Hemby
Indiana’s dynamic running back duo, Black and Hemby, has been a cornerstone of the team’s offense all season.
To win the championship, the Hoosiers must control the ground game, chewing up clock and wearing down Miami’s defense.
Establishing the run will also open up opportunities in the passing game, keeping Miami’s defense off balance.
If Black and Hemby can dominate, Indiana will control the tempo and keep Miami’s explosive offense off the field.
With these five keys to victory, Indiana has a clear path to achieving what once seemed impossible.
The Hoosiers have already made history by reaching the championship game, but now they have the chance to take it one step further and bring home the ultimate prize.
It’s time for Indiana to finish the job and etch their name into college football immortality.