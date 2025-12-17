Former IU Coach Tom Crean Talks Big Ten Basketball!

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Big Ten is heating up in the basketball world!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ride With JMV, John was joined by Tom Crean, a friend of the show and the former IU Coach now with ESPN, who’s now covering the NBA with the Timberwolves. They dive into the incredible accomplishments of the Hoosiers’ football program, led by Coach Curt Cignetti, and explore what makes their success so remarkable.

In addition to discussing the Hoosiers’ football program, they also touch on the Big Ten basketball scene. Tom shares his thoughts on the upcoming matchup between Purdue and Auburn, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of both teams. “I think Auburn’s got some guys that can really score,” Tom says. “They’ve got Petifford, one of the better combination guards in the country.” Tom also praises Purdue’s ability to schedule tough games and prepare for the Big Ten championship and NCAA tournament.

Listen to JMV’s full conversation with Coach Crean below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!