✕

Former Colts QB Jeff George Talks Christmas QB Campaign, Philip Rivers, and IU Fandom

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jeff George joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to discuss his impactful Christmas Quarterback campaign, his thoughts on Philip Rivers’ return to the NFL, and his passion for Indiana University football.

George, affectionately dubbed the “Christmas QB,” shared details about his holiday initiative aimed at helping families in need.

Partnering with the Department of Child Services, George’s campaign provides financial support to struggling families, ensuring they can enjoy the holiday season.

Recently, the campaign sponsored 50 families, each receiving $500 for Christmas shopping.

George’s ultimate goal is to expand the program to assist 2,000 families next year.

“It’s not just about Christmas,” George emphasized, “but helping families year-round with essentials like rent and utilities.”

The conversation shifted to the NFL, where George reflected on Philip Rivers’ recent un-retirement to play quarterback.

George, who has experienced similar situations, praised Rivers for stepping up and performing well despite the challenges of returning to the field.

He also expressed excitement about young quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard, highlighting their potential and the importance of giving them opportunities to grow.

As a proud Indiana native, George shared his enthusiasm for IU football and Heisman finalist Fernando Mendoza.

He praised Mendoza’s leadership, authenticity, and the way he’s embraced the Hoosier community.

“It’s incredible to see IU at number one,” George said, noting how the team’s success has energized fans across the state.

George’s Christmas QB campaign continues to make a difference, and he encouraged listeners to support the cause by visiting ChristmasQB.com.

“It’s about putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping families feel secure,” he said.

With his passion for giving back and his love for football, George remains a beloved figure in Indiana.

listen to the full interview below.