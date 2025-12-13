Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University signed its football defensive coordinator Bryant Haines to a new three-year contract extension that will pay him roughly $3 million per year.

The salary for Haines has increased three times ever since he followed Head Coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana. Haines joined Cignetti in Bloomington in 2024. He is now one of the highest paid assistant coaches in college football.

The Indiana defense held an Ohio State offense that was scoring 35 points per game to 10 points in a 13-10 win for Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game December 6.

The Hoosiers are going into the College Football Playoff ranked sixth in total defense, third in rushing defense, and second in scoring defense (allowing 11 points per game). They also rank second in tackles for loss and FBS play. They also have the fourth most sacks in the country (39).

Indiana is 13-0 and ranked #1 in the country. They will play in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Indiana Hoosier Defensive Coordinator Bryant Haines Signs Contract Extension was originally published on wibc.com